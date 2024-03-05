SOLA SALONS REINVESTS IN THE SALON INDUSTRY AS THE LARGEST SALON SUITE CONCEPT TO PARTNER WITH NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION BEAUTY CHANGES LIVES', ONE DAY ONE TICKET PROGRAM

All Funds Raised by Sola Salon's Participation in the One Day One Ticket Program Will Help Future-Proof the Beauty and Wellness Industry for Existing and Incoming Beauty Professionals By Increasing Accessibility to Scholarship and Mentorship Programs

DENVER, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept and home to more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals, proudly announces its national involvement as the largest salon suite concept to partner with Beauty Changes Lives One Day One Ticket Program, a continuation of the brand's partnership with the non-profit that kicked off in 2023. On Thursday, March 21st, 2024, participating Sola Salons beauty and wellness professionals will donate one "ticket," or one service cost, from their salon's business day to the Beauty Changes Lives initiative. All funds raised by Sola Salons beauty professionals will be reinvested into the industry through Beauty Changes Lives' scholarship and mentorship programs.

"As the first salon suite concept to partner with Beauty Changes Lives, we understand the significant responsibility and opportunity in future-proofing the beauty industry for current and incoming independent professionals," said Emily Alders, Director of Education at Sola Salons. "It's a privilege for our 20,000+ beauty professionals and franchise owners to play a direct role in enhancing accessibility to industry careers through comprehensive mentorship, advanced educational initiatives, and scholarship programs."

The funds raised by the One Day One Ticket Program will be donated to the Beauty Changes Lives programs making the beauty profession a first-choice career and elevating the industry for current and future hairstylists, nail technicians, estheticians and more who may not otherwise have the access or opportunity.

Sola Salons' philanthropic alliance with Beauty Changes Lives kicked off with a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit for its first-ever K(no)w Beauty Secrets campaign, which served as a movement to challenge industry perceptions and offer beauty professionals a platform to share their personal narratives and career journeys. Alongside Sola Salon's charitable endeavors with the K(no)w Beauty Secrets campaign and One Day One Ticket program, the partnership with Beauty Changes Lives also includes hands-on mentorship work to guide and coach the new guard of beauty professionals.

"Unlike traditional post-secondary schooling, which offers various funding avenues, those pursuing careers in the Beauty Industry often face limited options," says Lisa Roeberg, Executive Director for Beauty Changes Lives. "That's where Beauty Changes Lives steps in! With the generous support of our partners, we've transformed the lives of over 1,500 professionals through scholarships, mentorship, advanced education, and business grants. Today, over 90% of our recipients are thriving in the Industry! By joining forces with Sola Salons and its vibrant community of beauty professionals, we're committed to making beauty a first-choice career for generations to come."

To learn more about Sola Salons' ongoing industry initiatives or to find out how to join the Sola Salons community, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @solasalons and Linkedin. To learn more about the One Day One Ticket Program, visit www.beautychangeslives.org/odot/.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 725 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

ABOUT BEAUTY CHANGES LIVES:

Beauty Changes Lives is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and equipping the next generation of beauty professionals by providing valuable resources, scholarships, education, and mentorship opportunities. In a time when it's never been more important to support the industry, all proceeds raised in support of Beauty Changes Lives go to changing the lives of beauty professionals. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $7.5M in scholarships, awarded over 700 scholarships, and changed over 1000 lives. Beauty Changes Lives is shaping the future of the industry. To make a donation, please visit https://beautychangeslives.org/donate/

