Sola Salons Reports Rapid Expansion with Signing of Nine Development Agreements

Leading Salon Studio Franchise Reports Impressive Continued Growth, with Agreements to Open 26 New Locations Across the U.S. Over the Next Several Years

DENVER, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest and fastest-growing salon studios franchise, announced today the signing of nine franchise owner development agreements that will expand its presence in key markets across the United States, including California, Houston, Michigan, and South Carolina. These agreements guarantee 26 new Sola locations in the U.S. over the next several years, emphasizing the brand's aggressive domestic franchise development plans. Since the start of 2023, Sola has opened 29 new locations and reached a milestone of 19,000+ independent beauty professionals across the United States and Canada.

Sola Salons

"The rapid growth of Sola Salons throughout the first half of 2023 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the beauty industry. With 680 locations across the nation, we have demonstrated the immense power of our innovative business model and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our industry," said Christina Russell, CEO at Sola Salons. "We are enthusiastic to welcome our new franchise owners to the Sola Salons family and continue our growth in 2023 and beyond by continuously setting new standards of excellence."

The new Sola franchise agreements signed include:

Jeff Barison – Barison is a new Sola Salons owner expanding with a two-unit agreement in Bend, OR and Medford, OR

and Dan Bowers – Bowers is a current Sola Salons owner in two markets, with an additional currently under development, expanding with a six-unit agreement in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

– Bowers is a current Sola Salons owner in two markets, with an additional currently under development, expanding with a six-unit agreement in Joe Lavoie and Thiago DeSouza – Lavoie and DeSouza are two new Sola Salons owners expanding with a three-unit agreement in the Boston area

– Lavoie and DeSouza are two new Sola Salons owners expanding with a three-unit agreement in the area Mirko Marrone and Ken Hwang – Marrone and Hwang are current Sola Salons owners in seven markets expanding with a three-unit agreement in Los Angeles, CA

and – Marrone and Hwang are current Sola Salons owners in seven markets expanding with a three-unit agreement in Chris Vossen – Vossen is a current Sola Salons owner in eight markets expanding with a five-unit agreement in Charleston, SC and Columbia, SC

and Lavonte and Tondrea David – The Davids are two new Sola Salons owners expanding with a single unit in Miami, FL

– The Davids are two new Sola Salons owners expanding with a single unit in Jason Thibodeaux – Thibodeaux is a current Sola Salons owner in one market expanding with a single unit in Cypress, TX

Mitch Cohen and partners – Cohen and his partners are current Sola Salons owners in two markets, with four under development, expanding with a three-unit agreement in Suffolk County, NY

and partners – Cohen and his partners are current Sola Salons owners in two markets, with four under development, expanding with a three-unit agreement in Luke Wiedel – Wiedel is a current Sola Salons owner in nine markets expanding with a two-unit agreement in Denver, CO

Identified as the world's largest and fastest-growing salon studios franchise, Sola Salons is a recession-resilient franchise with an understanding of markets across the U.S. The salon suite model requires minimal staff, drives unparalleled occupancy, and is backed by 18+ years of salon studio expertise. Sola supports a growing community of more than 19,000 independent beauty professionals across more than 680 locations by providing a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as entrepreneurs. The model continues to grow increasingly in popularity as beauty professionals seek independence for themselves and as a way to offer their clientele more control over their salon experience. Sola also brings market resources like their new BookNow engine, which allows customers to book and customize their appointments online with their independent hairdressers, nail technicians, estheticians, massage therapists, or other beauty professionals.

Sola is driven by its desire to use a salon suite model to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and is looking for franchisees who feel the same way. As part of its continued franchise growth strategy in the U.S. and Canada, Sola Salons will target several markets including Northern California, Memphis, New Hampshire, Maine, Ohio, Indiana, and all provinces and territories across Canada.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Sola Salons, contact Lori Merrall, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or visit the Sola franchise website for general information at www.solafranchising.com

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 680 locations open in the U.S., and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 19,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

