Solace Announces General Availability of PubSub+ Event Portal's New Apache Kafka Capabilities

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace announced today the general availability of a new version of PubSub+ Event Portal that makes it easier for developers and solution architects to discover, catalog, govern, and visualize Apache Kafka event streams, including those from Confluent and Amazon MSK.

Solace first announced these capabilities at Kafka Summit in August and has worked with beta customers to refine functionality and usability.

Today's GA announcement comes as enterprise solution architects increasingly feel the pain of lacking such tooling. As one solution architect at a manufacturing company with 10,000+ employees recently wrote at IT Central Station: "Solace also has a top-notch solution for portal management and you register your producers, consumers, and preprocessing logic. All of these things are pretty easy to do. This is an area where [Apache] Kafka could use some enhancement."

PubSub+ Event Portal gives application teams the power to:

Discover and import Apache Kafka events and application interactions;

Catalog event streams already used within Apache Kafka environments;

Visualize Apache Kafka topologies;

Audit to flag discrepancies between design intent and runtime; and,

Add application and event governance to Apache Kafka data.

"We're pleased with the results of our beta release and thankful to the customers and partners who helped us refine our product to make it truly revolutionary," said Solace VP of Cloud and Developer Experience Ali Pourshahid.

PubSub+ Event Portal's new Kafka-centric capabilities are generally available now. To learn more or get started with a free trial, visit solace.com/products/portal/kafka/.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

