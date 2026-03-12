SOLAI Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding Going-Private Proposal

AKRON, Ohio, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM") ("SOLAI" or the "Company"), a technology-driven personal AI and digital infrastructure provider, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the "Proposal") from Chaince Digital Holdings Inc., to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), including Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares (the "ADS", each representing 100 Class A ordinary shares), for a proposed purchase price of US$0.03069 per Ordinary Share, or US$3.069 per ADS, in cash in a going-private transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), subject to certain conditions.

The proposed purchase price represents 110% of the Company's net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share as of September 30, 2025 (the reference date used in the Proposal), which was US$2.79 per ADS. Under the Proposal's price adjustment mechanism, the final purchase price payable upon closing of the Proposed Transaction ("Final Purchase Price"), would be recalculated and adjusted to reflect 110% of the NAV per Ordinary Share as of the most recent quarter-end date immediately preceding the closing of the Proposed Transaction. The Final Purchase Price is subject to a price cap and will in no event exceed US$3.20 per ADS.

The Company cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that the Board has just received the Proposal and has not made any decisions with respect to the Company's response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed, or that the Proposed Transaction or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About SOLAI Limited

SOLAI Limited (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited") (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM"), is a technology-driven personal AI and digital infrastructure provider. Building upon its historical legacy in digital asset mining and blockchain network operations, the Company is leveraging extensive experience in large-scale hardware deployment, data center operations, and high-performance computing to build the foundational infrastructure for personal and digital assets globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause SOLAI's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

