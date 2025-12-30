SOLAI Limited Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

News provided by

SOLAI Limited

Dec 30, 2025, 16:30 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM") ("SOLAI" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company, today announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") held on December 29, 2025.

At the EGM, the shareholders of the Company passed the resolution increasing the authorised share capital of the Company to US$1,940,000 divided into 38,399,870,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, 65,000 Class A Preference Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, 65,000 Class A II Preference Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, and 400,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, by the creation of 30,000,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each.

About SOLAI Limited

SOLAI Limited (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited") (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM"), is a technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company expanding from its foundation in crypto mining to build a blockchain-based ecosystem spanning AI, stablecoins and payment infrastructure, and Solana treasury and staking operations — supporting use cases across institutional settlement, commerce, consumer payments, and AI-native agent transactions. By leveraging its blockchain and data infrastructure expertise, SOLAI aims to enhance on-chain efficiency and expand participation across Solana and other blockchain ecosystems.

For more information:

SOLAI Limited
[email protected]
ir.solai.com
www.solai.com 

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SOLAI Limited

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SOLAI Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM") ("SOLAI," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our company"), a leading technology-driven...

SOLAI Limited to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 21, 2025

SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) ("SOLAI" or the "Company") (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Blockchain

Blockchain

Blockchain

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics