SOLAI Limited to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 21, 2025

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) ("SOLAI" or the "Company") (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the U.S. market close on Friday, November 21, 2025.

About SOLAI Limited

SOLAI Limited (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited") (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM"), is a technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company expanding from its foundation in crypto mining to build a blockchain-based ecosystem spanning AI, stablecoins and payment infrastructure, and Solana treasury and staking operations — supporting use cases across institutional settlement, commerce, consumer payments, and AI-native agent transactions. By leveraging its blockchain and data infrastructure expertise, SOLAI aims to enhance on-chain efficiency and expand participation across Solana and other blockchain ecosystems.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

