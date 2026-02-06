Solairus Founder and CEO Dan Drohan Recognized by Living Legends of Aviation

Recognition Reflects Company's Commitment to Operational Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solairus, a leading aircraft management and charter services provider, announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Drohan has been recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation as part of the organization's 23rd Annual Awards.

The Living Legends of Aviation Awards are among the industry's most respected honors, recognizing pioneers and leaders whose contributions have helped shape the industry across business aviation, aerospace, military flight, and space. Drohan's inclusion reflects both his leadership and the evolution of Solairus into a scaled, trusted aviation platform with lasting impact on the industry.

"I'm deeply grateful for this recognition, which reflects the extraordinary team at Solairus and the standard of excellence they uphold every day," said Drohan. "From the beginning, building this company has been about people and culture — prioritizing safety, integrity, and impeccable client service. Any success we've achieved is the result of aviation professionals who bring that commitment to their work every day, and I'm proud to lead that effort alongside them."

Founded with a long-term vision for excellence in aircraft management, Solairus today manages more than 360 aircraft and supports a team of over 2,300 aviation professionals. Under Drohan's leadership, Solairus remains at the forefront of modern aircraft management and charter as owners and flight crews seek partners with the scale and infrastructure to operate reliably over the long term.

"This recognition underscores the journey Solairus has been on for nearly 17 years," Drohan added. "We remain focused on doing the fundamentals exceptionally well and continuing to build an organization that our clients and team members can rely on for the long run."

About Solairus

Solairus is a US-based private aviation services company whose core business is assisting aircraft owners with the safe, reliable, and efficient management and operation of their aircraft. Services are customized to meet each client's unique travel requirements and to support their flight operations with the highest standards of safety and personalized service, regardless of aircraft location.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Solairus has more than 100 base locations nationwide, employing over 2,300 flight crew and support professionals. The company operates a managed fleet of more than 360 aircraft and holds IS-BAO Stage Three, ARG/US Platinum, and Wyvern Wingman safety ratings. Solairus also offers on-demand charter, aviation consulting, and operational support services.

Media Contact:

Eric Wildt

[email protected]

707.775.2788

SOURCE Solairus Aviation