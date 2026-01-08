Solana Accelerate Joins Consensus Hong Kong, Bringing Web3's Most Dynamic Community to Asia's Premier Crypto Gathering

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk, the leading media, events, indices, and data platform for the global crypto economy, today announced its collaboration with the Solana Foundation to bring Solana Accelerate to Consensus Hong Kong , taking place February 10–12, 2026. Solana Accelerate will take place on February 11, providing a dedicated space at Consensus for builders and developers to engage with one of crypto's fastest-growing and most active blockchain ecosystems.

Solana Accelerate's debut at Consensus Hong Kong will bring together the full spectrum of the crypto ecosystem - founders, developers, institutions, protocols, policymakers, and innovators - uniting them under one roof to shape the future of digital assets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Consensus Hong Kong brings high quality content and connections to Hong Kong at an institutional scale. Regulatory roundtables, capital strategy sessions, and technical deep dives connect decision-makers directly with the teams building the next wave of crypto. High-impact activations like PitchFest and the Consensus EasyA Hackathon enable investors, founders, and developers to engage in real time, while focused tracks on Stablecoins and Tokenization highlight the trends and narratives pressing the industry today. Together, these elements bridge East and West - positioning Hong Kong as the stage for institutional participation and gateway to Asia for digital asset markets.

"We are seeing distinct yet highly complementary audiences converge in Hong Kong for Consensus 2026, bringing together the best of the global crypto ecosystem - from developers and founders to investors, institutions, and regulators," said Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus. "I am delighted to welcome Solana Accelerate to the fold. The energy and innovation of Solana's developer and founder community will perfectly complement the Consensus audience, bridging the gap between those building the technology and those shaping its global adoption."

"Hong Kong has a long history of turning new financial frontiers into functioning markets," said Ellie Platis, Head of Events, Solana Foundation. "Bringing Solana Accelerate to Consensus Hong Kong is about meeting builders, institutions, and policymakers where the next chapter is being written. Solana's ecosystem is built for speed, scale, and real-world use, and Accelerate gives the region a direct way to engage with the technology and teams shaping the future of internet capital markets."

With the addition of Solana Accelerate, Consensus Hong Kong 2026 further cements its position as Asia's essential crypto gathering. Attendees will experience cultural activations such as the Consensus Cup at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, hear from global industry leaders, participate in an exclusive institutional summit in partnership with SALT , and engage directly with the builders driving Web3 forward - all in one destination.

For more information, visit the official websites for Consensus Hong Kong and Solana Accelerate .

About Consensus

Consensus by CoinDesk is the world's longest-running and most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain and AI industries. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, it helps people understand the future of digital assets with discussions on key topics such as DeFi, Web3, AI, the evolving regulatory landscape and more. With a mix of panels, keynotes and networking opportunities, Consensus provides a platform to explore the latest trends shaping the digital economy. For more information about Consensus, please visit https://events.coindesk.com/

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Part of Bullish Group (NYSE: BLSH), CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension and context. CoinDesk Indices and CoinDesk Data provide institutional-grade benchmarks and analytics for the digital asset ecosystem. CoinDesk gathers the global crypto, blockchain and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. For more information, please visit CoinDesk.com.

