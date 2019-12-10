SOLAR 20/20 Renewable Energy Vision

The George Washington University, five blocks from The White House at the epicenter of these activities, facilitates bringing together activists, educators, businesses, and experts in grassroots activities, policy making, finances, and technologies. SOLAR 20/20 will be full of dynamic dialogues among these diverse groups on immediate next steps in the renewable energy revolution. The conference promises to particularly engage students and young professionals with the goal of ensuring a strong workforce and base of solar citizens moving forward.

Super Early Bird registration is now open and ends January 1, 2020. We recommend registering now to receive the best deal on conference passes. Brand new this year, ASES is offering a General All-Inclusive Conference Pass that includes all of the benefits of a regular conference pass plus automatic registration to all of our events and tours. We are also offering a Professional All-Inclusive pass that has all of the benefits of the General Pass plus registration to all of the courses and workshops.

ASES offers discounts on conference passes for members of ASES and offers a variety of membership levels. Everyone is invited to join ASES today at ases.org/join or renew at ases.org/renew to receive the best deal on SOLAR 20/20 conference passes.

SOLAR 20/20 will also feature training by Sean White for professionals to receive certification by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) on Friday June 26, 2020.

For more information and to register for SOLAR 20/20, visit ases.org/conference . For questions contact solar2020@ases.org.

#SOLAR2020DC

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

