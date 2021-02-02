SOLAR 2021 Call for Participation February 15th Deadline & Opening of ASES Award and Fellows Nominations

Modeling and Scaling (Renewables at Scale, Grid Integration, Clean Energy Economics)

(Renewables at Scale, Grid Integration, Clean Energy Economics) Solar Advancements (Bifacial, Solar Thermal, Low Cost Manufacturing)

(Bifacial, Solar Thermal, Low Cost Manufacturing) Sustainability (Transportation, Electrifying Everything, PV Recycling)

(Transportation, Electrifying Everything, PV Recycling) Policy, Education and Finance (New Tech Adoption, K-12 Activities, Clean Energy Financing)

(New Tech Adoption, K-12 Activities, Clean Energy Financing) Other Renewable Energy (Wind, Geothermal, Wave)

(Wind, Geothermal, Wave) Social/Environmental Justice and Renewable Energy (Community Solar, Solar on Native Lands, Teaching Environmental Justice)

ASES has also opened up nominations for their annual awards and new fellows. Each year at the National Solar Conference, ASES inducts new fellows and presents awards in various categories to honor outstanding research and advances in technology, policy, education, industry, as well as honoring student and volunteer leaders, all nominated by ASES members.

ASES is now accepting nominations for fellows and for the following awards to be presented at SOLAR 2021 in August:

More detailed descriptions of each award can be found on the ASES Awards Web page. Nominations should be submitted through the ASES Web site . NOTE THAT THE PROCEDURES, NOMINATION REQUIREMENTS, CRITERIA, AND AWARD ELIGIBILITIES ARE CHANGED FOR THE 2021 AWARDS. All nominations now require a nomination form submission and two letters of support. Self-nominations are no longer allowed. All nominations must be made by a current ASES Member and submitted, including the completed (online) form, and seconding letters, no later than April 15, 2021.

Submit the nomination form on the corresponding awards Web page and send letters of support to Awards Committee Chair Larry Kazmerski at [email protected] . You can also contact [email protected] if you have any questions or need additional information.

A Fellows nomination is made by three members of ASES in good standing, at least one of whom is a Fellow. To submit a Fellows nomination, please send the letters of nomination to the ASES 2021 Fellows Committee at [email protected] by April 15, 2021.

ASES strongly encourages and sincerely appreciates your nominations, submissions and participation in this year's ASES awards and Call for Participation. Your input as a member of the ASES community is valuable to the mission of enabling a 100% renewable energy society.

If you have a product or service that you are selling, you are invited to sponsor the conference and present at the Industry Round Table. Please visit ases.org/sponsorsolar2021 or contact [email protected] for more information on the available sponsorships.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest conference news, visit ases.org/conference . For questions contact [email protected] .

Follow ASES on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter for more updates! #SOLAR2021Boulder

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

Related Links

http://www.ases.org

