SOLAR 2021 Early Bird Discounts Extended to June 1
50th Annual National Solar Conference
August 3-6, 2021 | Hybrid Conference | Boulder, CO & Online
May 05, 2021, 08:00 ET
BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) at SOLAR 2021: Empowering a Sustainable Future, the 50th Annual National Solar Conference. This global solar event will take place in Boulder, Colorado at the University of Colorado Boulder and online on an intuitive and easy to use platform made for networking and sharing content. All of our conference attendees will have a great learning experience whether it be in person, online or a hybrid of both! Registration is open, and ASES has made a one-time extension of the early bird deadline to June 1, 2021.
The conference schedule will kick-off with an opening reception on the evening of August 3 with speakers James Rattling Leaf Sr., the Coordinator of Climate Partnerships for the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance and Peter Green, Deputy Laboratory Director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
The conference will continue on August 4 and 5 with technical sessions, forums, and other special events all day, each day. One of these special forums will be the Colorado Spotlight session, highlighting the innovators of the Colorado renewable energy sector. The session will feature speakers from Eco-Cycle, NREL, the University of Colorado Boulder and Northern Colorado Clean Cities.
We will then close-out SOLAR 2021 on August 6 with a final keynote session featuring a presentation from Amory Lovins, Cofounder and Chairman Emeritus of the Rocky Mountain Institute. We will also hear from Conference Chair, Dale Miller and ASES Executive Director, Carly Rixham. Following the final keynote will be additional workshops, tours and other special forums for attendees.
All technical and keynote sessions on August 4, 5, and 6 will be recorded and live streamed for all registered attendees to watch online and after the event is over. See the full list of events, sessions, and more online.
SOLAR 2021 is offering many opportunities for participation through special events and programs, plus workshops and courses. With the early bird registration deadline extended to June 1, 2021, there is still plenty of time to register and join the action in Boulder, Colorado and online!
Any in person attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask indoors during the event unless actively eating, drinking or presenting. The campus will also offer plenty of hand sanitizing stations and we will still maintain levels of social distancing at all sessions and events held indoors. For more information and to register for SOLAR 2021, visit ases.org/conference.
