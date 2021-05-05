SOLAR 2021 Early Bird Discounts Extended to June 1

The conference schedule will kick-off with an opening reception on the evening of August 3 with speakers James Rattling Leaf Sr., the Coordinator of Climate Partnerships for the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance and Peter Green, Deputy Laboratory Director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) .

The conference will continue on August 4 and 5 with technical sessions, forums, and other special events all day, each day. One of these special forums will be the Colorado Spotlight session, highlighting the innovators of the Colorado renewable energy sector. The session will feature speakers from Eco-Cycle, NREL, the University of Colorado Boulder and Northern Colorado Clean Cities.

We will then close-out SOLAR 2021 on August 6 with a final keynote session featuring a presentation from Amory Lovins, Cofounder and Chairman Emeritus of the Rocky Mountain Institute. We will also hear from Conference Chair, Dale Miller and ASES Executive Director, Carly Rixham. Following the final keynote will be additional workshops, tours and other special forums for attendees.

All technical and keynote sessions on August 4, 5, and 6 will be recorded and live streamed for all registered attendees to watch online and after the event is over. See the full list of events, sessions, and more online .

SOLAR 2021 is offering many opportunities for participation through special events and programs, plus workshops and courses. With the early bird registration deadline extended to June 1, 2021, there is still plenty of time to register and join the action in Boulder, Colorado and online!

Any in person attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask indoors during the event unless actively eating, drinking or presenting. The campus will also offer plenty of hand sanitizing stations and we will still maintain levels of social distancing at all sessions and events held indoors. For more information and to register for SOLAR 2021, visit ases.org/conference .

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

Related Links

http://www.ases.org

