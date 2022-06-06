Solar Cable Systems Market size to Reach USD 1.55 Bn during 2022-2026|Featuring Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., and Havells India Ltd. as Key Players| Technavio

End-user - Utility and non-utility

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Solar cable systems market: Increasing demand for electricity

Rapid economic development coupled with urbanization and various energy access programs are the major factors driving the demand for electricity. There are many rural and remote areas where there is no access to electricity yet. The high demand for electricity requires a higher level of power generation, which can be fulfilled through renewable sources of energy such as solar energy and solar power.

Rising awareness about environmental sustainability and favorable government incentives have encouraged countries to deploy renewable energy sources including the solar energy. Thus, the increasing demand for electricity will drive the market for renewable solar power and energy, which, in turn, will propel the global solar cable systems market during the forecast period.

"The supportive government policies, as well as regulations pertaining to solar installations and increased adoption of microgrids, will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Solar Cable Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Utility



Non-utility

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Leading Solar Cable Systems Market Participants

Amphenol Corp.- Amphenol Corp. offers PowerLink Solar Cable which is used across various industries.

Belden Inc. - Belden Inc. offers UL Type PV Solar Cables which is rated for 90 degrees Celsius wet or dry, 600V for interconnection wiring of grounded and ungrounded photovoltaic power systems.

Belden Inc. offers UL Type PV Solar Cables which is rated for 90 degrees Celsius wet or dry, 600V for interconnection wiring of grounded and ungrounded photovoltaic power systems. Havells India Ltd.- Havells India Ltd. offers solar cables that are safe, efficient, and eco-friendly.

Solar Cable Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALLWYN CABLES, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Belden Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Havells India Ltd., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Henan Central Plain Cables and Wires Co.Ltd, KBE Elektrotechnik GmbH, KEI Industries Ltd., LAPP Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Nexans AmerCable, Ningbo Pntech New Energy Co. Ltd, PARAMOUNT GROUP, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Prysmian Spa, RR Kabel Ltd., Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Cable-Tech, Ultracab Ltd., and YUEQING FEEO ELECTRIC CO.LTD Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

