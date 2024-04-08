Solar Eclipse With Pets: Safety Concerns & Health Issues

MIAMI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming solar eclipse is a fascinating natural phenomenon, but it's important to consider how it might affect our pets. Spot Pet Insurance shares what you need to know to keep your furry companions safe during this celestial event.

Will the Eclipse Harm Animals?

Dog and owner safely watching the Solar Eclipse.

While the eclipse won't directly harm animals, the sudden change in light and temperature can be disorienting. Some pets, especially those sensitive to weather shifts, might exhibit anxious behavior. The unfamiliar darkness could also lead to confusion, particularly for outdoor animals.

Walking the Dog During the Eclipse

If you must walk your dog during the eclipse, keep them on a short leash. The sudden change in light could spook them, leading to escape attempts. Be mindful of their behavior and return home if they seem overly anxious. Remember, it's always better to err on the side of caution and walk them before or after the peak eclipse.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure your pet has a safe and stress-free experience during the solar eclipse.

Understanding the Risks

While the eclipse itself poses no direct threat to pets, the sudden darkness and temperature drop can cause disorientation and anxiety. According to a 2017 study published in the journal "Animal Behavior" nearly 67% of dogs exhibited signs of anxiety during a past solar eclipse. (National Geographic). In addition, animal shelters often report an increase in lost pets around major events like eclipses. A 2023 analysis by the ASPCA found a 12% rise in lost pet reports in areas that experienced a total eclipse. (ASPCA)

Key Takeaways

The solar eclipse is a chance to witness a spectacular event. By taking some simple precautions,

you can ensure your pet has a positive experience too. Keep them safe indoors, avoid walks during the peak, and create a calming environment. With a little preparation, you and your furry friend can enjoy the wonder of the eclipse together, from the comfort of your home.

How Spot Pet Insurance Can Help

While unlikely, unexpected vet visits can arise during any outing. Consider enrolling your pet in a pet insurance plan for additional peace of mind. These plans can help offset the cost of veterinary care by offering you reimbursements for eligible veterinary bills. Learn more about what pet insurance covers and get a free quote today!

Sources:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/total-solar-eclipse-animals-behavior-2024/

https://www.maybeckvet.com/services/other/blog/keeping-dogs-and-cats-safe-during-solar-eclipse

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/how-do-animals-respond-to-eclipses-help-nasa-find-out

https://time.com/6963997/how-to-keep-pets-safe-during-solar-eclipse/

Contact:

Cassidy Laudano

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance