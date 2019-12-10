Solar Energy Markets in Central & South America (2014-2029): Data on Solar Demand, Energy Generation, Power Capacity, and More
Dec 10, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central and South America Solar Energy Market Size and Outlook Report by Installed Capacity, by Demand, by Project Capacity (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The solar energy market in Central and South America has considerable growth potential. The region is an ideal place for solar power generation due to energy need in remote areas. The solar power generation is anticipated to peak in the coming years.
Brazil, Uruguay and Chile are heavily investing in the solar energy market. The region is also working to improve its climate records by investing in renewable energy projects and adopting new energy policies to mitigate climate change impacts. In response to climate change, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, and Venezuela are trying to change their energy mix and prioritise renewable energy sources.
In Brazil, the government started to promote large scale deployment of solar energy to diversify the electricity mix. Some of the key drivers behind the solar energy growth in Brazil are abundant solar resources, growing demand in electricity, the increasing pressure on the Brazilian government on environmental and climate protection and rapid decrease in prices of PV technology.
Argentina has also developed its solar energy exposure due to increasing electricity demand. They are heavily investing in the renewable energy sector, including solar power projects. Moreover, the favourable government regulations, private sector investments, expansion of solar panel power projects and governments' incentives are the main factors behind the substantial market growth.
In Uruguay, the growing electricity demand has been pushing the country to invest in solar energy. The government introduces policies such as feed-in tariffs and utility-scale bidding to support the new and fast-moving solar power transformation.
The solar energy market is also showing potential in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The governments here are making new energy policies and forming public-private partnerships for renewable power energy. The falling cost, downstream innovation and various incentive schemes are underpinning the solar power market in these markets.
Key Topics Covered
- Solar energy generation by country 2014-2029 (TWh)
- Solar power capacity by country 2014-2029 (GW)
- Solar power project capacity by plants 2019 (MW)
- Project/plant type
- Project/plant name
- Location
- Capacity
- Ownership
- Year of operating
- Status of the project
- Macroeconomics indicators by country 2014-2029
- ROTS Analysis (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) in the Central and South America solar energy market
Forecast Segmentation
- Solar power capacity by country in Central and South America 2014-2029
- Solar demand by country in Central and South America 2014-2029
- Macroeconomic forecasts by country in Central and South America 2014-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2fyet
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article