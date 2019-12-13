Solar Energy Markets in Europe (2014-2029): Analysis on Solar Demand, Energy Generation, Power Capacity

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Energy Market in Europe - Industry Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The solar energy market in Europe is comparatively more diversified than in other regions. One of the main drivers behind the solar industry growth is the rise of low cost unsubsidised solar systems combined with the carbon tax, which is making solar energy more attractive substitute to fossil fuels.



The solar market is still in a slow transition toward becoming the mainstream energy source. However, it progressed faster towards reduced dependence on traditional subsidies and government incentives. Falling costs and advances in technology are supporting demand for rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems. The EU has kept its solar PV demand growth in line to cut C02.



Germany is the market leader in Europe and has been the most active developers of solar energy through its highly attractive feed-in tariff (FIT) system. Germany's FIT system is operated under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) and is considered as one of the best examples for promoting renewable energy technologies. Germany also plans to completely close all its remaining nuclear power plants by 2022.



In Spain, the FIT system is allowing optional incentives for sales to the wholesale electricity spot market as well as fixed incentives. Spain also plans to source 100% of its power from renewable by 2050. France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and the UK also initiated various schemes to encourage the use of solar energy at residential and commercial-scales through incentives and subsidies.



Several utility-scale plants were under development across the region including the UK's first unsubsidised solar PV-plus-storage facility. However, in some European countries, solar projects which were under a power purchase agreement (PPA) were stopped due to strict EU policies.

Key Topics Covered

Solar energy generation by country 2014-2029 (TWh)

Solar power capacity by country 2014-2029 (GW)

Solar power project capacity by plants 2019 (MW)

Project/plant type



Project/plant name



Location



Capacity



Ownership



Year of operating



Status of the project

Macroeconomics indicators by country 2014-2029

ROTS Analysis (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) in the Europe solar energy market

Forecast Segmentation

Solar power capacity by country in Europe 2014-2029

2014-2029 Solar demand by country in Europe 2014-2029

2014-2029 Macroeconomic forecasts by country in Europe 2014-2029

