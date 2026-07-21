Solar Energy World Named #4 Residential Solar Installer in the United States on Solar Power World's 2026 Top Solar Contractors List

Company rises two spots after achieving more than 30% year-over-year growth in installed solar capacity

LAUREL, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World has been named the fourth-largest residential solar installer in the United States by Solar Power World, climbing two spots from its #6 ranking over the previous two years on the publication's annual Top Solar Contractors List.

The advancement follows a year of exceptional growth for the company, which increased residential solar installation volume by more than 30% year over year. As homeowners moved to take advantage of the federal Residential Clean Energy Credit before its expiration at the end of 2025, demand accelerated significantly in the second half of the year. Solar Energy World successfully scaled its operations to meet this surge, helping thousands more homeowners transition to clean, affordable energy while maintaining its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The company's growth was fueled by continued improvements across its marketing, sales, and operations organizations, coupled with the stability, resources, and long-term vision provided through its ownership by Comcast. By leveraging a fully in-house model and investing in operational efficiency, Solar Energy World was able to streamline the customer experience while increasing installation capacity throughout its service territory.

"We're proud to be named the fourth-largest residential solar installer in America, up from sixth just one year ago. With utility prices rising fast, consumers need relief—and we're delivering it through aggressively priced lease and purchase options that create real savings now and for decades to come. Backed by Comcast, we have the strength, resources and long-term commitment to keep innovating in a market where many solar companies are struggling or exiting altogether. Our customers can be confident that Solar Energy World will be here for the long run, standing behind their systems and bringing even more ways to save in the months ahead," said Peter Belman, CEO of Solar Energy World.

The Top Solar Contractors List, compiled annually by Solar Power World, ranks solar firms based on the number of kilowatts installed during the previous year. The list recognizes companies excelling in both residential and commercial solar markets and categorizes contractors by service type, market, and state.

Solar Energy World employs 451 full-time W-2 professionals and installed 40.95 MW of solar power during 2025. Since its founding in 2009, the company has installed more than 300 MW of solar energy. Known for its hands-on approach, every project—from consultation and design to installation and ongoing service—is managed by Solar Energy World employees and backed by the company's industry-leading 30-Year Triple Platinum Warranty and award-winning customer service.

SOURCE Solar Energy World LLC