Solar Panel Cleaning Systems: Worldwide Market Insight & Projections to 2026 - The Proliferation in the Growth of Advanced Robotics & AI Present Massive Opportunities in Autonomous Cleaning Systems

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The solar panel cleaning systems market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

After 2018, the year of uncertainty for a global solar panel as well as generation market, 2019 has already begun to show a positive outlook. The global installed solar PV capacity is expected to cross 1 Tn watts in the next 4 years.

Solar market installed new plants of 98.9 gigawatts capacity across the world in 2017 adding to the 303 gigawatts previously installed capacity and accounted for more than 47% of the total energy generated through renewable energy sources.

The tremendous growth in the solar PV market is inevitable and acting as a catalyst to the growth of other adjacent market associated with it. Solar panel cleaning systems market is one such market which is all set to experience a substantial surge in terms of market value and volume in coming years.

Solar panels' efficiency can diminish by 20% in domestic installations and 60% in commercial installations. The number is quite big to be ignored especially for commercial installations. This encouraged the need for an efficient and cost-effective system to clean the surface of a solar panel.

With consistently expanding solar farm across the globe, the significance for solar panel cleaning systems is also growing perpetually. Consequently, the demand for such cleaning systems is projected to attract several local as well as global players to enter into the market and capitalize on this opportunity.

Some of the most basic cleaning systems types include water-based cleaning system, electrostatic cleaning system, and robotic cleaning systems. The trend of using robots and drones is picking up the pace and is expected to grow to surpass the traditional manual cleaning system.

With the proliferation in the growth of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, autonomous solar panel cleaning systems are projected to sweep its competition in years down the lane.

Competitive Insights

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading solar panel cleaning systems manufacturing companies including Heliotex, LLC, Ecoppia, Ecovacs Robotics, Parish Maintenance Supply, Krcher UK Ltd., BP Metalmeccanica s.r.l., Solar Cleaning Machinery (SCM), Indisolar Products Private Limited, AX System, Vip Clean s.r.l., IPC Eagle, INTEGRA GLOBAL CO., LTD., IDRIS Automation, Unger Germany GmbH, and Enel Green Power S.p.A.

The existing solar panel cleaning systems market is characterized by several global as well as local players. However, the monstrous growth in solar energy generation is all set to provide a huge opportunity for the new entrants to claim their market share in the coming years. The growth potential in the market and entry of new players is anticipated to keep existing players on their toes in terms of technological advancement and production efficiency in order to maintain their market position in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market, by Type

2.3. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market, by Mode of Operation

2.4. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market, by Geography

3. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.3.1. Impact Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants

4. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Value, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Water Based Cleaning System

4.3. Electrostatic

4.4. Robotic

5. Global Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Value, by Mode of Operation, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Manual

5.3. Autonomous

6. North America Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

9. Rest of World (RoW) Solar Panel Cleaning Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Heliotex LLC

10.2. Ecoppia

10.3. Ecovacs Robotics

10.4. Parish Maintenance Supply

10.5. Krcher UK Ltd.

10.6. BP Metalmeccanica s.r.l.

10.7. Solar Cleaning Machinary (SCM)

10.8. Indisolar Products Private Limited

10.9. AX System

10.10. VIP Clean s.r.l.

10.11. IPC Eagle

10.12. Integra Global Co. Ltd.

10.13. IDRIS Automation

10.14. Unger Germany GmbH

10.15. Enel Green Power S.p.A.

