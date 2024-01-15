Solar PV Tracker Market to increase by USD 9.7 billion between 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 32% of the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

15 Jan, 2024, 02:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar PV tracker market is expected to grow by USD 9.7 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. North America will account for 32% of the market growth. The market share growth by the single axis tracker segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2023-2027

Solar PV Tracker Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The solar PV tracker market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid solar PV tracker market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Rise in investments in renewable energy. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Abengoa SA, All Earth Renewables, ArcelorMittal, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., First Solar Inc., Flex Ltd., GameChange Solar, Grupo Gransolar SL, Hanwha Corp., Haosolar Co. Ltd., IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NOV Inc., Scorpius Trackers Pvt. Ltd., Soltec Energias Renovables SL, Sun Action Trackers, SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Major Companies and Key offering:

Abengoa SA: The company offers solar PV tracker such as single axis tracker. Also, the company offers solutions for the electricity generation sector with open cycle technologies, combined cycles, cogeneration, wind farms, solar thermal and photovoltaic plants, and biomass plants.

All Earth Renewables: The company offers solar PV tracker such as dual axis solar tracker.

Solar PV Tracker Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The market share growth by the single axis tracker segment is significant during the forecast period. 
Single-axis trackers possess a singular axis of rotation, typically aligned in the North-South direction. The primary benefit of these trackers lies in their ability to follow the sun's movement across the sky, thereby enhancing the energy generation capacity of the solar panels.

Dual axis tracker

By Geography

North America accounts for 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Brazil, among other countries, contribute significantly to the growth of the solar PV tracker market in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global solar PV tracker market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global solar PV tracker market in 2027?
  • How has the industry perform over last 5 years?
  • What factor are affecting the strength of competition in the global solar PV tracker market?
  • What main segments make up the global solar PV tracker market?

The Solar PV Tracker market is revolutionizing the solar industry by enhancing the efficiency of photovoltaic tracking systems. Utilizing advanced solar tracking technology, including single-axis and dual-axis trackers, these systems optimize solar energy capture. Integrated with solar tracking controllers, motors, sensors, and software, they precisely align solar panels towards the sun throughout the day. This sun tracking system boosts solar power generation, making it a pivotal component in both utility-scale and distributed solar projects. The tracker's mechanism, including actuators and algorithms, is crucial for concentrated solar power (CSP) and standard solar arrays. With an emphasis on energy efficiency, the Solar PV Tracker market addresses the growing demand for renewable energy, ensuring optimal performance in solar module deployment, tracker installation, and maintenance.

Related Reports:

The sodium ion battery market size is forecast to increase by USD 414.4 million and at a CAGR of 17.33% between 2023 and 2028.

The solar array disconnect switches market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.62 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.74% between 2023 and 2028. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Skincare Products Market to grow by USD 42.41 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing adoption of home salons and spa services boosts the market growth - Technavio

Skincare Products Market to grow by USD 42.41 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing adoption of home salons and spa services boosts the market growth - Technavio

The skincare products market is estimated to grow by USD 42.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at...
Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to grow by USD 237.81 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to grow by USD 237.81 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

The prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to grow by USD 237.81 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.