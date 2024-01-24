SolaREIT™ Launches New Capital Solutions for Battery Energy Storage Developers

Company's Flexible Capital Solutions Now Available to Storage Developers: Options Include Land Purchase, Lease Purchase, and Battery Storage Land Loans

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT ™, a solar and storage real estate investment fund, is launching a suite of capital solutions for battery energy storage systems (BESS) developers. The company now offers land purchases, lease purchases and battery storage land loans to BESS developers across the nation. With this expansion to battery energy storage financing, SolaREIT is building on the successful solar land financing model that they've pioneered. The company, founded in 2020, recently announced a $250M investment from AB CarVal to turbocharge solar and battery storage development.

"The capital solutions we've pioneered for the solar industry are a perfect fit for the storage sector at this critical time. Battery energy storage developers face challenges raising development and construction capital that we can help with," said Laura Pagliarulo, President of SolaREIT. "Storage and solar are poised for terawatt scale growth in the coming decade, but will require a full-suite of capital solutions to make that growth a reality. At SolaREIT, we have a deep understanding of these sectors and have built the right land financing solutions tailored to fit developers' needs."

Solar and energy storage development are capital intensive. SolaREIT™ partners with developers and landowners to provide a range of options for taking advantage of development on their land. The company's practical, streamlined options for financing solar and storage land deliver maximum flexibility based on clients' individual needs, financial goals, and vision for their land.

For more information: https://www.solareit.com

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

For more information, please visit www.solareit.com .

