SolaREIT Surpasses $5 Billion Project Value Milestone in Solar and Battery Energy Storage Land Financing

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™ , a leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, announced today that it has surpassed a major industry milestone: providing real estate financing for more than three gigawatts of clean energy projects valued at more than $5 billion. The milestone coincides with the company's five-year anniversary, marking a period of rapid growth and impact in clean energy deployment. SolaREIT's offerings —including solar and storage land purchases, lease purchases, and land loans—are available in all 50 states.

"From our first $134,000 deal to supporting more than $5 billion in project value, SolaREIT's growth shows what's possible when you stay focused on providing solutions developers need," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO and co-founder of SolaREIT. "We've proven it at scale—3 plus gigawatts and counting. We have the experience and know-how to partner efficiently with developers and deliver results, even in tough markets. I couldn't be prouder of the team we've built and am grateful for our partners' trust."

"SolaREIT's growth over the past five years is a testament to our disciplined capital deployment and the power of our focused strategy," said Laura Klein, CFO/COO of SolaREIT. "By financing the land that underpins renewable energy projects, we're accelerating development timelines for developers and helping them free up critical project capital. Reaching this milestone so quickly underscores the strength of our model and the vital role SolaREIT plays in accelerating the nation's transition to clean energy."

SolaREIT's financing solutions are designed specifically for solar and energy storage developers and asset owners looking to monetize land or lease value, reduce lease costs, or create liquidity for interconnection, equipment, and development expenses.

For more information, visit www.solareit.com .

About SolaREIT

SolaREIT™ , based in Virginia, is a leading real estate investment company focused on providing flexible land capital solutions for solar and battery storage developers. The company, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

SOURCE SolaREIT