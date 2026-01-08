SolaREIT Expands Leadership Team with Two Senior Renewable Energy Veterans

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™, a leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, today announced the addition of two highly accomplished renewable energy professionals to its leadership team. Jay Carlis joins as Executive Vice President of Business Development, and Laurie Mazer joins as Senior Development Advisor . The expanded team strengthens SolaREIT's capabilities as the company continues to scale its real estate capital solutions for clean energy developers nationwide.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jay and Laurie to the SolaREIT team," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO of SolaREIT. "Both bring decades of proven expertise and an extensive track record of success in the renewable energy sector. Jay's origination and deal-making experience, combined with Laurie's deep technical development knowledge, will be invaluable as we continue to scale our developer-focused capital solutions as we head into what I expect to be a very busy and important 2026."

Jay Carlis joins SolaREIT as Executive Vice President of Business Development, bringing over 15 years of renewable energy origination experience. Most recently SVP of Origination at Pine Gate Renewables and Senior Director at AES Corporation, Carlis has originated and closed over 1,000 MW of utility-scale solar PPAs with clients including Amazon, Google, and the University of Pennsylvania during his career. Jay was a member of the leadership team at Community Energy who sold the business to AES in 2021.

Laurie Mazer joins as Senior Development Advisor, contributing more than 20 years of clean energy project development expertise. In addition to serving as Co-Founder of Formation Energy LLC and Principal of Mazer Consulting LLC, Mazer previously served as Vice President of Development at Lightsource bp, where she was part of the founding team for the company's U.S. subsidiary and oversaw development of seven construction-ready projects while building a multi-gigawatt pipeline.

SolaREIT's real estate financing solutions help solar and storage developers monetize land and lease value, reduce costs, and create liquidity for project expenses. The company has provided real estate financing for more than three gigawatts of clean energy projects valued at over $5 billion.

About SolaREIT

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is a leading real estate investment company focused on providing flexible land capital solutions for solar and battery storage developers. The company, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

