Solaris Energy Infrastructure Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jul 09, 2026, 17:47 ET

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SEI) will replace Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: CPRX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 15. Angelini Pharma S.p.A. is acquiring Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 15, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Solaris Energy Infrastructure

SEI

Energy

July 15, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX

Health Care

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