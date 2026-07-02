Midera Food Processing and Centrus Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

Midera Food Processing Inc. (NASD: MFP) will replace Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 8. S&P MidCap 400 constituent The Middleby Corp. (NASD: MIDD) is spinning off Midera Food Processing in a transaction that is expected to close July 7. Redwood Trust is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) will replace Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 14. S&P 500 constituent Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES) is acquiring Whitestone REIT in a deal expected to close on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 8, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Midera Food Processing MFP Industrials July 8, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Redwood Trust Inc RWT Financials July 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Centrus Energy LEU Energy July 14, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Whitestone REIT WSR Real Estate

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