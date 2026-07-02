Midera Food Processing and Centrus Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jul 02, 2026, 17:47 ET

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Midera Food Processing Inc. (NASD: MFP) will replace Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)  effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 8. S&P MidCap 400 constituent The Middleby Corp. (NASD: MIDD) is spinning off Midera Food Processing in a transaction that is expected to close July 7. Redwood Trust is no longer representative of the small cap market space.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) will replace Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 14. S&P 500 constituent Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES) is acquiring Whitestone REIT in a deal expected to close on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date     

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector     

July 8, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600     

Addition   

Midera Food Processing      

MFP     

Industrials

July 8, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Redwood Trust Inc

RWT

Financials

July 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Centrus Energy

LEU

Energy

July 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Whitestone REIT

WSR

Real Estate

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S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

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