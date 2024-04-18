SolarTech Welcomes Clean Energy Expert Dan Reicher to its Board of Directors

EL CAJON, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarTech, a premier solar company based in California, proudly announces the appointment of Dan Reicher to its board of directors. Renowned as an entrepreneur, investor, policymaker, lawyer, and educator, Reicher brings unparalleled expertise and insight in clean energy and climate change.

Since its start in 2001, SolarTech has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive solar solutions to residential, commercial, and non-profit clients across California and Arizona.

The addition of Dan Reicher to SolarTech's board further solidifies the company's position as an industry leader in clean energy innovation. Reicher's distinguished career includes serving in the administrations of three U.S. presidents, extensive testimony before the U.S. Congress, and pivotal contributions to Google's pioneering climate and clean energy initiatives. As former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy, he oversaw a substantial annual clean energy R&D budget and later co-founded one of the nation's first renewable energy project investment firms.

Before joining SolarTech, Reicher served as the founding executive director of the Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance at Stanford University. Currently, he's a Stanford senior research scholar, a clean energy entrepreneur, and an influential advisor in business and policy circles.

SolarTech is pleased to welcome Reicher's vast experience and strategic insights to further its mission of delivering clean energy solutions to businesses across California and Arizona, empowering them to reduce energy costs and embrace sustainable practices.

"SolarTech has made great strides in growth in the past years," said JT Garrison, CEO of SolarTech. "With this success the company must grow from a governance and strategy standpoint as well. We are thrilled to have Dan Reicher join our Board of Directors and are looking forward to tapping his tremendous knowledge as an entrepreneur while advancing the clean energy industry."

About SolarTech

SolarTech is a leading provider of turnkey solar solutions for residential, commercial, and non-profit clients in California and Arizona.

