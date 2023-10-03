Solenis Acquires CedarChem, Enhancing Water and Wastewater Treatment Capabilities in Southeastern U.S.

News provided by

Solenis

03 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

Acquisition provides enhanced customer value for water and wastewater treatment sales and services and supports direct go-to-market strategy 

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, completed the acquisition of CedarChem LLC on October 2, 2023. As part of the acquisition, Solenis will acquire all CedarChem operating assets.

Headquartered in Cedartown, Georgia, CedarChem offers a full suite of water and wastewater treatment products for industrial and municipal markets, primarily in the southeastern U.S.

The acquisition aligns with Solenis' direct go-to-market strategy to provide customers with improved chemical and wastewater treatment product and service offerings.

"CedarChem has a reputation for being one of the most reliable and customer-intimate suppliers of quality products and services in their market," said Mark Wescott, vice president of the municipal/multi business at Solenis. "We are pleased to combine their talented team of professionals with the Solenis team. Together, we will continue to provide enhanced value for our customers."

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, and cleaners and disinfectants, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 71 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 15,400 professionals in 130 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2023 US Best Managed Company.

For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com or follow us on social media.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237383/Solenis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Solenis

Also from this source

A Solenis concluiu a aquisição da Diversey por US$ 4,6 bilhões

Solenis completa la adquisición de Diversey por $4.600 millones

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.