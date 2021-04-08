Solenis Newly Redesigned Website Features Sustainability Solutions for Water-Intensive Industries

Website visitors can browse resources related to Solenis' sustainability work. The site includes a new sustainability and regulatory library that enables easy access to ISO and other regulatory certifications. In addition, visitors can access safety metrics and the company's annual Sustainability Report. The site also provides information on the Solenis Sustainability Award, a new annual program recognizing customer projects that deliver meaningful, measurable sustainability results.

The website improves user experience, as well, with a new solution finder tool that makes it easier for customers to get industry-specific information for their operational and sustainability challenges. For example, food and beverage packaging customers can find information about the company's eco-friendly formulations for paper packaging. Likewise, customers in industrial markets, such as geothermal power and mining, can search for innovative water treatment and process improvement solutions. The site also offers fast access to resources, including a new safety data sheet (SDS) library, as well as case histories and upcoming event schedules.

Another important element of the site redesign is the addition of a comprehensive careers section. Prospective employees can now search for Solenis career opportunities globally. The site also allows students and graduates to access information on internships, apprenticeships and the company's world-class sales technology application rotation (STAR) program. The expanded careers section features information about the company's diversity and inclusion commitment as well.

"With easy-to-find resources and expanded access to our environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, our new website reflects our position as a global solutions provider helping water-intensive customers manage their resources," said John Panichella, Solenis CEO. "It allows us to better showcase our innovative products and solutions, recruit the industry's top talent and provide transparency into our commitment to sustainable growth."

The website will be updated regularly with the company's latest products, innovations, news and events. Solenis is also planning a new blog and website versions in several additional languages.

For more information about Solenis, visit the new website at solenis.com/explore.

