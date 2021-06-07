Solera Completes Acquisitions of Omnitracs and DealerSocket

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera") announced that it has completed its acquisitions of Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving. Omnitracs is a leading fleet management platform, DealerSocket is a best-in-class SaaS provider to the automotive industry and eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner for many of the world's largest commercial fleets.

Solera's expansion through these transactions is transformative for both customers and the industry. Customers around the world will benefit from lower complexity and reduced friction at all touchpoints in the vehicle lifecycle with fully-integrated, intelligent technology platforms. With operations in more than 90 countries, Solera continues to expand its position as the preeminent global data intelligence and technology leader, serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management.

"We are excited to continue transforming the industry with the additions of Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving. These acquisitions enable Solera to further enhance our end-to-end vehicle lifecycle solutions for customers and bridge the gap between vehicle and driver performance on a global scale," said Darko Dejanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Solera. "Solera is uniquely positioned to lead the industry through innovation, geographic expansion and additional strategic acquisitions."

About Solera

Solera is the preeminent global data intelligence and technology leader serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management. Solera's data-driven intelligence is unmatched, with more than one billion transactions annually, and delivers mission-critical solutions to minimize complexity and reduce friction at all touch points in the vehicle lifecycle. Solera's solutions empower smarter decision-making through software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insights to our customers and accelerate business outcomes. Solera serves over 235,000 global customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on its market-leading solutions, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to drive the industry forward. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About Omnitracs

Omnitracs offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs's best-in-class solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 250 million miles per week. Omnitracs pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago, and today offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety in over 50 countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.omnitracs.com.

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket serves over 9,000 automotive dealerships with best-in-class solutions for customer relationship management, digital retailing/marketing, websites, inventory management and analytics solutions, as well as leading enterprise-level dealership management systems. DealerSocket solutions transform the automotive experience with innovations and unparalleled, award-winning customer service. For more information, visit www.dealersocket.com.

About eDriving

eDriving helps organizations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app with FICO® Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager® platform, all designed to work in an integrated fashion within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about: the expected financial, operational and strategic benefits of Solera's acquisitions of Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving (together, the "Acquisitions"); the expected benefits and value of current and future products and services to Solera's, Omnitracs's, DealerSocket's and eDriving's customers, either alone or in conjunction with the products and services of other Solera group companies; and operational efficiencies that may be achieved by the combined companies as a result of the Acquisitions. These statements are based on Solera's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and unknown future events that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Solera is under no obligation to (and specifically disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

