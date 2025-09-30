Solerus Energy and SolaX Power Announce New Hybrid Inverter & Storage Product Line

Solar Equipment and Design Provider Partners with SolaX Power to Distribute New All-in-One Inverter and BESS Solutions

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solerus Energy, a trusted resource for solar and BESS installers and homeowners, announces the rollout of new offerings in partnership with SolaX Power (us.solaxpower.com), a global leader in hybrid inverters and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a U.S. presence in Santa Clara, California.

Under the new distribution agreement, Solerus will initially offer DC-coupled and AC-coupled models of SolaX's All-in-One Energy Storage Inverters, along with a high-voltage battery bank and related accessories.

SolaX Power

Designed for versatility, the All-in-One inverters and BESS can operate on-grid or off-grid, work with new installations and retrofits, and feature an intuitive configuration, monitoring, and control platform suitable for both DIY users and professional installers. Unlike many home battery storage systems, they also offer whole-home backup, with continuous 160A backup interface support.

Other key capabilities include:

Up to 200% PV oversizing for maximum design flexibility

Up to 3 MPPTs for optimized performance across multiple solar arrays

Microgrid support for grid-independent operation

Parallel capability, with up to four systems connected together

Peak efficiency of 98% to maximize energy conversion and reduce losses

Advanced safety features, including integrated arc fault protection and a rapid shutdown transmitter

Optional revenue-grade metering for precise monitoring

Available in four sizes: 3.8kW, 5kW, 6kW, and 7.6kW

Both models are RSD-compliant and certified to UL1741 PCS, UL1741, UL1741 SA, UL1699B, and CSA C22.2 No. 107.1-01 standards. The systems are engineered to deliver versatility, streamlined installation, and cost-effective, high-performance operation, in line with Solerus' commitment to empowering customers with reliable, easy-to-use solutions.

"Solar technology has accelerated quickly, and we've seen a growing wave of contractors and DIY homeowners who want flexible, affordable solutions," said Syed Mujtaba, founder and president of Solerus Energy. "Partnering with SolaX Power to develop this system allows Solerus to take a front-line technical support role for our customers, offering a single, reliable point of contact from purchase through installation and beyond."

By consolidating support responsibilities, Solerus simplifies troubleshooting and provides more seamless post-sale service, which is typically handled directly by manufacturers. The company's product catalog also includes a broad range of racking hardware, shutdown components, and monitoring systems selected to meet the needs of both professional and first-time solar users.

"We aim to keep it simple," Syed said. "Our expansion into system design has been made possible by the Solerus team's consistent focus on providing expert support to each customer, from design through final troubleshooting. We ask customers what they want their system to provide, and guide them toward proven, high-performing products that will get them there. Our goal is to take the guesswork out of solar."

About Solerus Energy



Solerus Energy is a trusted partner for homeowners and contractors seeking to build reliable, cost-effective solar systems. With a curated product catalog, end-to-end technical support, and decades of industry expertise, Solerus simplifies the solar buying process and helps customers make confident, well-informed decisions.

Each product in Solerus' lineup is carefully selected for quality, performance, and compatibility. Solerus also offers design services, system guidance, and long-term technical assistance for both retrofits and new installations. Rooted in integrity, approachability, and deep industry knowledge, Solerus provides contractors, DIYers, and solar professionals with the equipment, information, and services needed for success.

Learn more at solerusenergy.com .

