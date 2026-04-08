Solgaard Appoints Travel Gear Industry Veteran Rob Cooper As President

Premium luggage and travel gear design brand taps former TUMI President to lead next phase of growth

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable travel gear and accessory design brand, Solgaard, announces today the appointment of Rob Cooper as President. Effective immediately, Cooper will lead enterprise-wide strategy and execution across commercial and operational functions, with an emphasis on accelerating growth, enhancing channel performance, and positioning the brand for long-term scalability. In this newly created role as the brand's first dedicated President, Cooper will report to the CEO and founder, Adrian Solgaard.

Rob Cooper, President at Solgaard

Bringing over 30 years of distinguished industry experience, Cooper previously served as CEO of Travelpro, President of TUMI, and in various senior executive positions at Samsonite, where he notably scaled global operations, accelerated omnichannel growth, and led the restructuring and subsequent growth of the direct-to-consumer businesses.

"We've built a strong foundation as a direct-to-consumer brand, and now it's about scaling thoughtfully. Rob brings the experience and category insight to help us expand our reach while staying true to what makes the Solgaard brand special," said Solgaard.

"Solgaard stands out as a purpose-driven brand with excellent traction and a significant runway ahead. As the luggage and travel category continues to premiumize with a shift towards sustainability, the opportunity to build a scaled, differentiated brand is very compelling. I'm excited to work alongside Adrian to help accelerate the growth and create strong long-term value," said Cooper.

About Solgaard Design Inc.

A design-driven brand using business as a force for good. Solgaard's premium luggage and accessories collection is crafted through sustainable innovation. Pioneers of utilizing recycled materials in its fabrics and travel gear, in cooperation with the Solgaard-Nyx Foundation and its network of plastic collection impact partners, Solgaard cleans up 6 lbs. of ocean-bound plastic from coastal communities with every purchase. Relentless in his pursuit to create an economic engine for good, Norwegian Canadian entrepreneur and designer, Adrian Solgaard, founded Solgaard in 2016.

Solgaard is B Corp Certified.

Learn more at: www.solgaard.co and www.solgaard.co/impact.

Media Contact:

Emma Garner / VP of Public Relations / Solgaard / [email protected]

SOURCE Solgaard