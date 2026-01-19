SOLiD BARS™ Platform Now Available Through Tessco Nationwide Distribution

Partnership expands access to SOLiD BARS™ connectivity for fast, reliable Middleprise coverage

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the in-building cellular coverage leader, has announced a U.S. distribution partnership with Tessco, expanding access to its recently launched SOLiD BARS™ product line. This strategic partnership strengthens SOLiD's channel presence and makes it easier for integrators, resellers, and enterprise customers to source the scalable, cost-effective BARS platform for small to mid-sized "Middleprise" buildings that need reliable, multi-carrier indoor coverage.

Through Tessco's nationwide distribution network, customers can easily procure SOLiD BARS equipment, support, and logistics, enabling faster deployments for offices, schools, hospitals, retail environments, and commercial buildings across the country. Tessco's deep experience in wireless infrastructure and channel support aligns directly with SOLiD's mission to expand high-quality in-building cellular coverage without complexity.

The SOLiD BARS Middleprise connectivity platform is now available through the nationwide Tessco distribution network. Post this

The SOLiD BARS platform provides quick, easy-to-install cellular connectivity for Middleprise buildings by utilizing "off-air" signals from the nearest cellular tower to deliver in-building service immediately. Fully compliant with FCC Part 20 rules, the system supports up to three carriers and three frequency bands per carrier, scales to 40 remote units from a single headend, and uses a single Ethernet cable per remote for a fast, low-disruption installation.

By integrating BARS into its portfolio, Tessco helps close the connectivity gap for customers that need dependable multi-carrier service but cannot justify the cost or complexity of a carrier-grade DAS solution. Many Middleprise buildings require persistent indoor coverage for operations, safety, and BYOD support, yet have limited pathways to deploy it.

"We are excited to collaborate with SOLiD to bring their innovative BARS solution to our customers," said Jon Mykrantz, Vice President of Commercial Sales, Tessco. "As wireless connectivity becomes increasingly critical, our partnership will ensure that organizations have the technology and support they need to meet growing demands for indoor coverage and capacity."

"BARS was designed side-by-side with the integrators who work in Middleprise buildings every day," said Dave Pyle, General Manager of Enterprise Solutions at SOLiD. "The demand for reliable indoor connectivity is immense, and customers are eager for a solution that provides immediate, dependable coverage, where carrier-provided network equipment, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take months to obtain, is not necessary."

With this new relationship, SOLiD and Tessco will work together to address growing demand for enterprise-grade indoor cellular coverage while simplifying procurement and deployment for the channel. The agreement further expands SOLiD's BARS Channel Program, which equips partners with certified products, design guidance, and installation support to deliver scalable in-building coverage across the U.S.

The SOLiD BARS solution is available exclusively through authorized distributors. SOLiD will demonstrate the BARS solution in booth 1308 at the BICSI Winter Conference in Orlando, January 19-22, 2026. To learn more, contact SOLiD or visit www.solid.com/bars.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, small and mid-sized "Middleprise" buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need and every budget with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, SOLiD BARS™, and Open RAN radio solutions. For more information, visit www.solid.com .

About Tessco LLC

Tessco LLC, a leading value-added distributor of wireless communications products, has drawn on over three decades of wireless infrastructure experience to assemble an unmatched array of solutions and the industry's most complete lineup of technical and logistics services to help you meet any wireless challenges. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

SOURCE SOLiD