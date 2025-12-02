SOLiD Unveils Next-Generation 5G Infrastructure for High-Capacity Venues

— The SOLiD ALLIANCE nBIU Headend delivers double the capacity in 70 percent less space for high-performance in-building connectivity —

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD , the cellular in-building coverage leader, introduced the latest addition to the SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) platform for multi-operator cellular networks. The new BTS Interface Unit (nBIU) is the fourth-generation headend for the SOLiD ALLIANCE DAS platform, enabling twice the capacity of previous generations in a space-saving design.

The highly scalable, modular nBIU platform integrates all DAS headend features in a compact three-rack-unit chassis, with up to 16 fiber-optic and 32 radio frequency (RF) connections per chassis, and includes support for redundant power supplies. This unique design reduces headend space requirements by up to 70 percent.

Ideally suited for stadiums , airports , and other high-capacity systems, the SOLiD ALLIANCE DAS nBIU efficiently delivers reliable connectivity for any indoor or outdoor location. As with previous generations of SOLiD's DAS infrastructure, the nBIU is fully compatible with all current ALLIANCE remote units, including the Fiber2Antenna edgeROU remote. Additionally, the new nBIU enables direct connection to edgeROU remotes without requiring a hub.

ALLIANCE nBIU Key Features:

Twice the optical and RF port capacity of previous generations

Reduced chassis size from 4 rack units (RUs) to 3RUs

Up to 70 percent overall space reduction

One sector 2x2 MIMO or two-sector SISO per chassis

Direct connection to edgeROUs

Optical expansion capability for additional remotes

AC, DC, and redundant power supply options.

"Our next-generation SOLiD ALLIANCE nBIU headend offers a transformational upgrade in an innovative modular design for high-capacity venues such as stadiums, arenas, airports, and other facilities requiring large-scale coverage," said Scott Deweese, president of SOLiD Americas. "With the capability to vastly improve capacity and performance while significantly reducing headend space, the nBIU solution demonstrates yet again why the world's largest service providers and high-profile venues consistently choose SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G DAS."

The multi-operator SOLiD ALLIANCE solution is the most flexible DAS platform available, featuring remote optical units with power classes ranging from sub-1W to 2W, 5W, 20W, and 40W, all driven by the same headend over a single strand of fiber. With a fully modular design, the ALLIANCE DAS platform enables incremental changes to accommodate technology evolution and expand capacity as needed, protecting investments by avoiding rip-and-replace scenarios.

SOLiD will begin fulfilling orders with the nBIU beginning this month. To learn more, download the data sheet .

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, small and mid-sized "Middleprise" buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need and every budget with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, SOLiD BARS™, and Open RAN radio solutions. For more information, visit www.solid.com .

