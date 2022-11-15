Solid Gold® Launches New Let's Sea Fish Oil to Support Pet's Skin and Coat Health

America's First Holistic Pet Food Brand Launches New Fish Oil Topper Packed with Omega Fatty Acids For Both Cats and Dogs

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Gold®, the pioneer in craveable nourishment, has introduced its new fish oil blend "Let's Sea Fish Oil," formulated for dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes.

This craveable and multifunctional fish oil is packed with essential omega fatty acids for nutritional support and also helps to give a healthy skin and coat for dogs and cats. Just in time for the Holidays, the Let's Sea Fish Oil is a great way to spice up pets' meals with a high-quality, holistic recipe to nourish your fur-babies inside and out.

Solid Gold's Let's Sea Fish Oil is formulated for dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes

"We are excited to launch our new Let's Sea Fish Oil for pet parents looking to add more quality holistic ingredients to their pets' diets," said Steve Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Solid Gold®. "Our goal is to provide our consumer healthy holistic recipes to enhance their pet's meal, while promoting a balanced diet and a healthy gut."

Solid Gold® Let's Sea Fish Oil features a natural blend of 100% natural and Wild Caught Salmon and Pollock Oils to provide the top nutritional support for pets. This craveable topper features a balanced blend of ingredients rich in omega-3 fatty acids, offering premium support for heart health, immune system function, and cognition, available in two sizes: 8oz and 16oz.

Solid Gold® Let's Sea Fish Oil is now available on Amazon, Chewy, and at Petco and PetSmart. For more information about Solid Gold®, visit www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@SolidGoldPets), and TikTok (@solidgoldpets).

About Solid Gold®

Since 1974, Solid Gold® has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn't just about what you feed your pet. It's also what they get out of it. That's why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together. Afterall, your furry loved ones are priceless.

Media Contact:

Cassie Yanogacio

213-225-4436

SOURCE Solid Gold