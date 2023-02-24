Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Global Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030: Rising Adoption of Distributed Combined Heat and Power Systems for Heating Households and Residential Spaces Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solid oxide fuel cell market size is expected to reach USD 7,038.02 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Adaptive Energy

Aisin Corporation

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power

Elcogen AS

FuelCell Energy Inc

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Huatsing Jingkun New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Mitsubishi Power

Miura Co. Ltd.

PoscoEnergy

Siemens

Sunfire Hexis AG

Undersea Sensor Systems

The global market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period growth on account of greater energy demand, stringent emission regulations, and supportive government initiatives.

The rise in the adoption of distributed combined heat and power systems for heating households and residential spaces, especially in European countries, is expected to offer growth opportunities for solid oxide fuel cells in the coming years.



Increasing inclination toward vehicle electrification and greener fuels has encouraged industry players to launch advanced offerings in the industry. Several programs focused on environmental protection and energy optimizations are being launched. The growth in adoption of solid oxide fuel cells by the government and defense and telecommunication sectors supports the growth of the industry.



North America dominated the global market in 2021. Greater adoption of fuel cell-based power generation, inclination toward energy-efficient power generation, and presence of leading players in the region support the industry growth. Initiatives to regulate carbon emissions while catering to the high energy demand in the region have boosted the adoption of solid oxide fuel cells. These cells are increasingly being used in data centers and defense applications on account of their high efficiency and improved durability.



Several industry players are investing in products to develop advanced solutions. In September 2022, Alma Clean Power collaborated with an EU-funded consortium to initiate the HELENUS project. The project focuses on demonstrating the effectiveness of solid oxide fuel cells for offering heat and power on cruise ships.



The project received funding of approximately 14 million euros for the development and integration of a 500kW solid oxide fuel cell module onboard an MSC cruise ship, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2026. The project is aimed at advancing the technology in ocean cruise ships to accomplish zero emissions, greater performance, and reduced fuel costs.



Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Report Highlights

The planar segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its higher power volume density, and ease of use

The stationary segment accounted for a major share of the industry owing to increasing use in heat and electricity generation technologies

The commercial and industrial segment accounted for a significant share in the global market to cater to high energy demand and reduce carbon emissions

The North American region dominated the global market owing to presence of leading industry players, greater use in data centers, and increasing adoption by the defense sector

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Insights

4.1. Solid Oxide Fuel Cell - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Fuel flexibility and increasing demand for energy-efficient power generation

4.2.1.2. Stringent emission norms in Europe and North America leading to demand for clean energy sources

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High fuel cell installation and manufacturing costs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Tubular

5.3.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Tubular, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Planar

5.4.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Planar, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



6. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Stationary

6.3.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Stationary, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Portable

6.4.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Portable, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Transport

6.5.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Transport, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



7. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Data Centers

7.3.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Data Centers, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Industrial & Commercial

7.4.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Industrial & Commercial, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Military & Defense

7.5.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Military & Defense, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6. Residential

7.6.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Residential, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



8. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



