Solid-State Transformer Global Market to Reach $467 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.34%

The global solid-state transformer market is expected to value $207.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $467.0 million in 2031, following a CAGR of 14.34% during the forecast period 2026-2031. The growth in the global solid-state transformer market is expected to be driven by an increase in investment toward the building and construction of power transmission and distribution networks, renewable power generation, and EV charging station infrastructure across the globe.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The solid-state transformer market is in the research and development phase. Solid-state transformers are expected to be the replacement for conventional transformers in the coming years.

Impact

Solid-state transformers are the primary building blocks of the smart grid infrastructure. Such a transformer can transfer power bidirectionally and scale down and scale up voltages as per the application. The companies that manufacture conventional transformers are taking an interest in the R&D of solid-state transformers to fulfill the future demand from smart grid infrastructure.

Solid-state transformers, with the inclusion of communication capability among components used in the power system infrastructure, can be referred to as the smart transformer in the coming years. It will help power utilities in the measurement of demand and supply of electricity use. A solid-state transformer has various advantages over conventional transformers, including power factor correction, fault isolation, harmonic reduction, voltage sag and swell compensation, bidirectional power transfer, and others.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Smart Grid

Renewable Power Integration

Traction Locomotive

EV Charging Station

Others

Segmentation 2: by Product Type

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Traction Transformer

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada , and Mexico

- U.S., , and Europe - Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , and Rest-of- China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific - India , Japan , Australia , South Korea , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , and Rest-of- Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest-of- Middle East & Africa

and - , , and Rest-of- & South America - Brazil , Rest-of- South America

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the solid-state transformer market:

Increase in Renewable Power Generation

Rise in Number of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Electrification of Rail Locomotives across the Globe

High Voltage DC (HVDC) Integration

The market is expected to face the following challenges:

High Initial Cost of Solid-State Transformer

Technical Challenges

Lack of Basic Power Infrastructure in Underdeveloped Countries

Key Market Players

Siemens Energy

Alstom SA

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative (ERMCO), Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Standex International Corporation

Wilson Transformers

General Electric

American Superconductor

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

IONATE Limited

Raychem RPG Private Limited

Shree Abirami Engineering Works

Southwest Electric Co.

Unimag Power Transformer

Bicron Electronics Company

PowerUC

SVM Private Limited

