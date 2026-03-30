Solid-state Transformer Market worth $1.52 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the solid-state transformer market is projected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2035 from USD 0.28 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 40.1%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Solid-state Transformer Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Solid-state Transformer Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2035

2025–2035 2030 Market Size: USD 0.28 billion

USD 0.28 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 1.52 billion

USD 1.52 billion CAGR (2030–2035): 40.1%

Solid-state Transformer Market Trends & Insights:

The solid-state transformer market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and electrification of transportation. Growing deployment of smart grids, digital substations, and distributed energy resources is accelerating the adoption of advanced power conversion technologies. Additionally, rising demand for high-efficiency power distribution systems and compact transformer architectures supported by wide bandgap semiconductor technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) is further strengthening market expansion globally.

By Power Rating, the 1–5 MVA segment is projected to account for the largest market share with 42%, due to its extensive use in distribution networks, renewable integration systems, and microgrid applications requiring medium-capacity power conversion.

By Voltage Level, the medium voltage (1–35 kV) segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by its widespread use in smart grids, digital substations, and distributed energy resource integration across modern power distribution networks.

By Deployment Type, the new installation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in new grid infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and EV charging networks, where SSTs are integrated from the design stage for optimized performance and efficiency.

By Application, the electric vehicle infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rapid expansion of EV charging networks and increasing electrification of transportation. SSTs enable efficient power conversion, fast charging, and bidirectional power flow, supporting grid interaction and energy management in modern EV ecosystems.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of approximately 45% in 2025, supported by large-scale renewable energy deployments, strong power electronics manufacturing, rapid grid expansion, and increasing electrification across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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The growing need for grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and efficient power management across modern electrical infrastructure is driving growth in the solid-state transformer market. Rising deployment of electric vehicle charging networks and distributed energy systems is accelerating demand for advanced transformer architectures capable of bidirectional power flow and voltage regulation. Moreover, technological advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductors, particularly silicon carbide and gallium nitride devices, are improving efficiency, power density, and system reliability. Growing investments in smart grids, microgrids, and railway electrification are creating significant opportunities for compact, intelligent, and digitally controlled transformer solutions.

Based on deployment type, new installation segment to exhibit higher CAGR during forecast period.

The new installation segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR in the solid-state transformer market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of next-generation grid infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and electric vehicle charging networks. Utilities and developers are integrating SSTs into new substations and power systems to enable higher efficiency, compact design, and advanced grid control capabilities. Additionally, new installations allow optimized system design from the outset, supporting bidirectional power flow and seamless integration of distributed energy resources. Growing investments in smart grids, digital substations, and electrification initiatives are further accelerating demand for new SST deployments.

Based on application, electric vehicle infrastructure segment to account for largest market share throughout forecast period

The electric vehicle infrastructure segment accounts for the largest share of the solid-state transformer market, and a similar trend is likely to continue over the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of EV charging networks and the increasing electrification of transportation systems. Solid-state transformers enable high-efficiency power conversion, fast charging capabilities, and improved grid interaction, making them suitable for medium- and high-power charging stations. Their ability to support bidirectional power flow also facilitates vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications and load balancing. Additionally, rising investments in public and private EV charging infrastructure, along with government incentives and emission reduction targets, are reinforcing the dominance of EV charging infrastructure globally.

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North America to register highest CAGR during forecast period

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the solid-state transformer industry, driven by strong investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and electrification initiatives. The US and Canada are actively upgrading aging power infrastructure and deploying advanced grid technologies to improve resilience and efficiency. Increasing deployment of data centers, EV charging infrastructure, and distributed energy resources is accelerating demand for advanced power conversion solutions. Additionally, supportive government programs and funding for smart grid development and clean energy transition are further driving the adoption of solid-state transformers across the region.

The report profiles key players in solid-state transformer companies such as Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Ampereand PTE LTD (Singapore), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Eaton (Ireland), RCT Systems (Switzerland), DG MATRIX (US), ABB (Switzerland), SolarEdge (Israel), WattEV (US), and GridBridge (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations.

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