Solid-State Transformer Market worth $241 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Solid-State Transformer Market by Voltage Level (HV/MV, MV/LV), Application (Renewable Power Generation, Automotive, Power Grids, Traction Locomotives, and Others), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Solid-State Transformer Market size is expected to grow from USD 100 million in 2024 to USD 241 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030. The key factors driving the growth of the market include growing alternative energy sector, increasing investments in smart grids and energy systems.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=774

"Voltage level-wise, HV/MV segment expected to capture larger market size of overall solid-state transformer market in 2024"

The HV/MV segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global solid-state transformer market in 2024. The growth of the HV/MV segment of the solid-state transformer market can be attributed to the increased adoption of these transformers in renewable power generation applications. The typical applications of HV/MV solid-state transformers are offshore wind turbines with HVDC/MVAC configurations. HV/MV solid-state transformers with these configurations have a lower weight/volume ratio than passive transformers, making them cost-effective. Moreover, they are easier to replace and have a lower cost of transportation than standard HV transformers.

"Application-wise, renewable power generation segment to grow at highest rate from 2024 to 2030"

The growth of the renewable power generation segment of the solid-state transformer market can be attributed to the expected early adoption of these transformers for power generation from wind, solar, and tidal energy. Wind, sun, and tides are alternative sources of energy for power generation; they have the potential to cater to the ever-increasing global requirement of energy, along with reducing the carbon footprint. Wind energy is a key contributor to the power generated from the alternative sources of energy, while APAC is a leader in this field. A typical wind energy farm has an induction generator coupled with a wind turbine to convert mechanical energy to electrical energy. The energy generated is further transferred by a step-up transformer to STATCOMs. It is then fed to a grid. The step-up transformer increases the voltage level, while the STATCOM improves the power factor of the electricity generated. Though conventional systems (step-up transformers and STATCOMs) are cost-effective solutions, solid-state transformers can be instrumental in playing the role of both step-up transformers and STATCOMs with improved reactive power compensation. This, in turn, is expected to lead to increased use of solid-state transformers for wind energy production.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Solid-State Transformer Market"

112 – Tables

49 – Figures

153 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=774

"APAC to record highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030"

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the solid-state transformer market and is estimated to witness the highest rate during the forecast period. The planned investments in energy infrastructure and technology by various APAC countries and the growth of the wind power market are likely to offer significant growth opportunities to the solid-state transformer market. China and India are the frontier markets for solid-state transformers in the APAC region, and the steady growth of renewable energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in these countries post-COVID-19 is expected to fuel the high growth rate of the solid-state transformer market in this region.

Major players involved in the solid-state transformer market include Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), General Electric (US), Eaton (Ireland), Varentec (US), Amantys (UK), Ermco (US), SPX Transformer Solutions (US).

IGBT & Thyristor Market by Packaging Type (IGBT Discrete, IGBT Module), Power Rating (Medium Power IGBT, High Power IGBT), Voltage (Below 400V, 600-650V), Application (Power Transmission Systems, Motor Drives), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Power Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power ICs), Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide and Gallium Carbide), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Vertical (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solid-state-transformer-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/solid-transformer.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets