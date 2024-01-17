[solidcore] Launches New Membership Benefit Program, core collective

[solidcore] secures partnerships with Liquid I.V., Milk Makeup, Daily Harvest, CELSIUS, Care/of and Heyday to elevate how members fuel up, show up, connect and recover

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength training workout, [solidcore] , is kicking off the new year with a treat for its most dedicated clients, a brand-new membership perk program, core collective . Available beginning today for [solidcore] members, the core collective program aims to support not only the in-studio experience but every aspect of members' fitness and wellness journey.

"When our clients become a [solidcore] member, they come for a great sweat, our inclusive [community] and guaranteed [results]," said Bryan Myers, President & CEO. "Through these partnerships, we are aiming to holistically benefit clients' wellness journey, beyond the work done under the blue lights."

Through its launch of core collective, [solidcore] introduces premium partnerships with six brands including CELSIUS®, Liquid I.V., and Milk Makeup, among others, each offering a member-exclusive offer All-new core collective discounts include:

CELSIUS® – 25% off all cans sold in studio to members

25% off all cans sold in studio to members Liquid I.V. – 20% always-on discount when purchasing online at liquid-iv.com

20% always-on discount when purchasing online at liquid-iv.com Care/of – 25% off the first 3 months of a Care/of subscription

25% off the first 3 months of a Care/of subscription Heyday – $10 off all facials + additional offers

$10 off all facials + additional offers Daily Harvest – 20% off the new Real Food Reset

20% off the new Real Food Reset Milk Makeup – 20% always on discount when purchasing online at milkmakeup.com

All current [solidcore] members, including its 4x per month, 8x per month, 12x per month, and unlimited memberships are eligible for these new benefits in addition to the existing perks they know and love. Pre-existing membership perks allow members to enjoy early access to the [solidcore] schedule each month, access to special offers and studio events, plus the ability to bring a friend to class for free! Unlimited members are privy to even more benefits, such as waived late cancellation fees and the flexibility to work out at any [solidcore] studio nationwide.

[solidcore]'s signature high-intensity, low-impact 50-minute workout on a one-of-a-kind Pilates-inspired reformer encourages clients to be pushed to their limits, find joy in the work and create the strongest version of themselves. For clients ready to take their fitness routine to the next level and put in that real work, unlock your endless potential today by becoming a member and joining our community under the blue lights!

For more information about [solidcore] and the core collective program, visit https://www.solidcore.co/membership-perks/ .

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves.

About Heyday

Heyday is a fast-growing skincare company on a mission to provide expert skincare that empowers everyone to be their best self. Through a fleet of industry-leading physical stores, Heyday has made the facial experience more accessible and helps consumers achieve their skincare goals with the knowledge and care of licensed estheticians. Heyday is changing how we take care of our skin, redefining the future of the skincare industry for the modern consumer.

About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com .

About Celsius Holdings Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsius.com

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is the Official Hydration partner of [solidcore]. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes made in the USA utilizing Cellular Transport Technology (CTT)® to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the body. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA. To date, we've donated over 51 million servings to people in need around the globe. We are committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Care/of

Care/of is a wellness brand that takes the guesswork out of feeling better. The company makes high-quality vitamins, supplements and powders from well-researched ingredients, and does the legwork to help people make smart choices. Care/of's personalized questionnaire taps knowledge from scientists, nutritionists and millions of quiz takers to create nuanced recommendations for people based on their lifestyles and health goals. By delivering vitamins and supplements in convenient daily packs, Care/of makes it easy for customers to establish consistent routines and live healthier. Care/of was founded by Craig Elbert and Akash Shah in New York City in 2016.

About Milk Makeup

Founded in 2016 by Mazdack Rassi, Dianna Ruth, Georgie Greville, and Zanna Roberts Rassi, Milk Makeup quickly became a cult-favorite among the beauty community for its values of self-expression and inclusion, captured by its signature Live Your Look, its innovative formulas and clean ingredients. The brand creates vegan, cruelty-free, clean formulas from its Milk Makeup HQ in Downtown NYC. Currently, Milk Makeup offers over 300 products through its US website www.MilkMakeup.com, and its retail partners including Sephora in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia and Cult Beauty and Selfridges in the UK.

