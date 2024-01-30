Solidec Joins Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program to Build a Carbon-Capturing Electrolyzer

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Solidec Inc., a developer of novel electrolyzers for carbon capture and chemical production, has been selected by Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) to participate in its Catalyst Program™. This program will support the development and prototyping of Solidec's platform of electrolyzers that capture carbon and generate chemicals using only air, water, and electricity.

Launched by Chevron in 2017, the Catalyst Program™ supports and accelerates development of early-stage companies with innovative technologies that are beneficial to the energy sector. Selection into the Catalyst Program marks a pivotal step for Solidec, which was founded in 2023 based on research conducted in Professor Haotian Wang's lab at Rice University's Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department.

"It is an honor and privilege to be part of CTV's Catalyst Program," said Ryan DuChanois, CEO and Co-Founder of Solidec. "We are pleased to have Chevron's support as we look to fulfill our mission of reversing decades of emissions while producing chemicals and fuels of the future."

Solidec is building a platform of electrolyzers with the ability to capture gaseous molecules (carbon dioxide or oxygen) and convert them into valuable products using renewable energy. Their novel electrolyzer design, which has been published in the journals Nature and Science , allows for simultaneous production of multiple high-purity products from one reactor with the potential to substantially reduce capital cost and energy consumption.

About Solidec Inc.

Solidec is developing an electrolyzer platform with the ability to capture gaseous molecules, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, and convert them into crucial chemicals and fuels. For more information, please reach out to us at [email protected] or visit our website at www.solidec.com .

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures identifies and invests in externally developed technologies and new business solutions with the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. CTV has more than two decades of being the primary on-ramp for external innovation into Chevron. For more information: https://www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures

