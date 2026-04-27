Solidion Technology Plans to File Section 337 Tariff Act Complaint Against Global Foreign Battery Manufacturers

Company Takes Steps To Accelerate its Patent Monetization efforts

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announced that it intends to file a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking remedies under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. § 1337) for repeated use by large, well known foreign entities of the Company's foundational battery technology portfolio as well as its cutting edge materials. The Company previously announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Hilco Global (a subsidiary of Orix Company) to monetize its massive IP energy portfolio and enforce its patent rights.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"Solidion's portfolio is foundational to most of the lithium battery space. Given the number of First Citations, Prior Art and rejections of patents similar to ours, it is in the company's best interests to pursue whatever remedies are available. We seek amicable but expeditious solutions."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of next-generation battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles applications. The Company holds 345+ patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.