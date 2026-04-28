Solidion Technology's Largest Shareholder to Provide Immediate Liquidity Support to the Company

Madison Bond LLC is a primary stakeholder and long-term investor of Solidion Technology

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announced that its primary shareholder intends to provide immediate liquidity support to the Company. The bridge facility is being issued to ensure the Company maintains a stabilized working capital position while focusing on its core mission of commercialization and revenue growth. Madison Bond LLC's support signals a clear "insider-first" approach to the Company's capital structure and ensures that Solidion remains on solid footing while the Board of Directors continues to evaluate long-term, strategic partnerships that align with the interests of all investors.

"As majority holders, we are standing firm alongside management," said Jessica Pierson, spokesperson for Madison Bond LLC. "We will not allow external market volatility or short-term trading patterns to undermine the fundamental value of Solidion's technology. This capital commitment is designed to protect shareholder value by providing a definitive backstop, allowing the Company to bridge its immediate needs without the pressure of predatory financing terms. We believe in the trajectory of this Company and the strength of its 345+ patent portfolio and our priority is to continue bridging the Company's needs until such time as the Board identifies a strategic partner or institutional investor that truly understands the scale of Solidion's innovation. We are committed to this journey toward sustainable profits and will continue to act as a shield against market manipulation."

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Madison Bond for their unwavering trust and partnership as we redefine the boundaries of what is possible with Solidion's technology. Our commitment to our shareholders is to continue focusing on high-growth solutions that promise to build a sustainable, profitable future."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of next-generation battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles applications. The Company holds 345+ patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.