SolidRun Announces the New Layerscape LX2160A Based ClearFog CX Multicore Network & Edge Computing Powerhouse
ClearFog CX LX2K offers OEMs and product developers a powerful platform based on NXP's Layerscape LX2160A 16-core supporting up to 100GbE - designed as a high-end network & edge computing white box.
Jun 20, 2019, 08:36 ET
SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer of high-performance and energy-efficient embedded networking and edge computing solutions is today announcing the new multicore Arm® based ClearFog CX LX2K platform. The new platform harnesses the outstanding networking and computing power of NXP's Layerscape LX2160A 16 core Arm® Cortex®-v8 A72 processor with a wide range of high speed IO connectivity features.
ClearFog CX LX2K was designed for high-end network and edge computing applications, including software defined networking (SDN), network security solutions, white box switching, eNodeB L2/L3 compute node, network storage applications and edge computing solutions.
Based on the advanced 16 core NXP LX2160A Arm® Cortex®-v8 A72 processor, the new ClearFog CX from SolidRun supports up to 2GHz CPU clock with high-end networking accelerators and connectivity features. This powerful 64-bit Arm® based platform features 100Gbps data compression/decompression with 4 x SFP+ (10GbE each), QSFP28 cage (up to 100GbE), and 64-bit dual DDR4 SO-DIMM supporting up to 64GB. The module also features 1 x PCIe x8 gen 3.0 (open slot), 4 x SATA 3.0, 3 x USB 3.0, 3 x USB 2.0, eMMC, M.2 (2240/2280) for NVME SSD, and supporting Linux Kernel 4.14x as well as Mainline Linux.
"The new ClearFog CX platform offers our customers a high-end powerful networking and edge computing platform, harnessing the robust LX2160A processor in a modular COM Express type 7 form factor attached to a mini ITX carrier board," says Shira Mayer, Networking LOB Manager at SolidRun. "This platform offers developers a high-end networking and edge computing solution – designed to open new horizons for product developers."
ClearFog CX LX2K is available for ordering worldwide through SolidRun's website (here), more information can be found on the product page here. SolidRun will soon be announcing a trimmed down version of this platform, designed for the Arm workstation market and targeting individual developers and private users.
ClearFog CX LX2K Specifications
|
ClearFog CX LX2K
|
COM Model
|
CEx7 LX2160A 16 core Cortex-A72 (up to 2.2GHz)
|
Form Factor
|
Mini ITX carrier board for a COM Express type 7 module
|
Memory & Storage
|
Up to 64GB DDR4 (dual) 3200MT/s
M.2 2240/2280
MicroSD
eMMC
|
Networking
|
1 x QSFP28 100Gbps cage (100Gbps/4x25Gbps/4x10Gbps)
1 x 1GbE copper (RJ45)
|
Connectivity
|
3 x USB 2.0
3 x USB 3.0
1 x PCIe x8 gen 3.0 – open slot (can support x16)
|
I/O
|
MicroUSB for debug (UART over USB)
USB to STM32 for remote management
|
OS Support
|
UBoot
UEFI / EDK2
Linux 4.19x
Mainline Linux
|
Dimensions
|
Mini ITX – 170mm x 170mm
|
Power
|
ATX Standard
|
Environment
|
Optional fanned metal enclosure
About SolidRun
Established in 2010, SolidRun is a global leading developer and manufacturer of powerful energy efficient embedded computing devices, including System on Modules (SOMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs) and Industrial PCs.
For more information: https://www.solid-run.com/
