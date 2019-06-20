SolidRun Announces the New Layerscape LX2160A Based ClearFog CX Multicore Network & Edge Computing Powerhouse

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun , a leading developer of high-performance and energy-efficient embedded networking and edge computing solutions is today announcing the new multicore Arm® based ClearFog CX LX2K platform. The new platform harnesses the outstanding networking and computing power of NXP's Layerscape LX2160A 16 core Arm® Cortex®-v8 A72 processor with a wide range of high speed IO connectivity features.

ClearFog CX LX2K was designed for high-end network and edge computing applications, including software defined networking (SDN), network security solutions, white box switching, eNodeB L2/L3 compute node, network storage applications and edge computing solutions.

Based on the advanced 16 core NXP LX2160A Arm® Cortex®-v8 A72 processor, the new ClearFog CX from SolidRun supports up to 2GHz CPU clock with high-end networking accelerators and connectivity features. This powerful 64-bit Arm® based platform features 100Gbps data compression/decompression with 4 x SFP+ (10GbE each), QSFP28 cage (up to 100GbE), and 64-bit dual DDR4 SO-DIMM supporting up to 64GB. The module also features 1 x PCIe x8 gen 3.0 (open slot), 4 x SATA 3.0, 3 x USB 3.0, 3 x USB 2.0, eMMC, M.2 (2240/2280) for NVME SSD, and supporting Linux Kernel 4.14x as well as Mainline Linux.

"The new ClearFog CX platform offers our customers a high-end powerful networking and edge computing platform, harnessing the robust LX2160A processor in a modular COM Express type 7 form factor attached to a mini ITX carrier board," says Shira Mayer, Networking LOB Manager at SolidRun. "This platform offers developers a high-end networking and edge computing solution – designed to open new horizons for product developers."

ClearFog CX LX2K is available for ordering worldwide through SolidRun's website (here), more information can be found on the product page here. SolidRun will soon be announcing a trimmed down version of this platform, designed for the Arm workstation market and targeting individual developers and private users.

ClearFog CX LX2K Specifications



ClearFog CX LX2K COM Model CEx7 LX2160A 16 core Cortex-A72 (up to 2.2GHz) Form Factor Mini ITX carrier board for a COM Express type 7 module Memory & Storage Up to 64GB DDR4 (dual) 3200MT/s M.2 2240/2280 MicroSD eMMC Networking 1 x QSFP28 100Gbps cage (100Gbps/4x25Gbps/4x10Gbps)

4 x SFP+ (2x2) 1 x 1GbE copper (RJ45) Connectivity 3 x USB 2.0 3 x USB 3.0 1 x PCIe x8 gen 3.0 – open slot (can support x16) I/O MicroUSB for debug (UART over USB) USB to STM32 for remote management OS Support UBoot UEFI / EDK2 Linux 4.19x Mainline Linux Dimensions Mini ITX – 170mm x 170mm Power ATX Standard Environment Optional fanned metal enclosure

About SolidRun

Established in 2010, SolidRun is a global leading developer and manufacturer of powerful energy efficient embedded computing devices, including System on Modules (SOMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs) and Industrial PCs.

For more information: https://www.solid-run.com/

