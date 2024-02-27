SolidRun Unveils Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com Module, Powering Next-Generation Networking and Edge Solutions

Based on the Ryzen Embedded V3C48 Processor from AMD, SolidRun's New Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com Module Empowers Future-Proofed Computing and Networking Infrastructure for Diverse Applications

BARCELONA, Spain and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announced the launch of its new Ryzen™ V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 Processor. Boasting AMD's state-of-the-art 6nm "Zen3" architecture, this ultra-powerful embedded solution offers industry-leading performance and power efficiency. As SolidRun's first x86-based Com Express 7 module, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module ushers in a new era of efficient, high-performance computing for a diverse range of networking and edge applications.

"Our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module is an exciting addition to our CX7 product line as it represents a significant leap forward in embedded computing and offers unmatched performance and scalability for networking and edge applications," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "By leveraging the power of AMD's Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor, we are empowering developers to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern embedded computing."

Based on the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 processor, SolidRun's Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module brings unparalleled processing power, thermal efficiency, and high-speed I/O connectivity to the COM Express Type 7 form factor. With the integration of AMD's "Zen 3" CPU x86 core architecture, this innovative embedded module delivers exceptional CPU performance, scalability, and reliability, making it ideal for a wide range of storage, networking, and edge systems.

In addition to its powerful processing capabilities, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module from SolidRun boasts a comprehensive suite of integrated I/O interfaces, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications. With support for up to 20 lanes of PCIe® Gen4, developers can leverage high-speed data transfer for networking, storage, and acceleration purposes. The inclusion of dual 10Gb Ethernet MAC provides best-in-class connectivity for networking applications, ensuring reliable and high-bandwidth data transmission. Furthermore, the module supports up to 96GB of dual-channel 64-bit DDR5 memory (ECC/non-ECC), enabling efficient memory utilization and enhanced data integrity. These integrated features make the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module well-suited for demanding networking, edge computing, and storage applications, where high-performance, reliability, and scalability are paramount.

"AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors meet the processing requirements of a wide range of embedded applications, including storage, cloud, enterprise, networking, security, and edge," said Sasha Strizhiver, embedded product line manager at SolidRun. "With features such as extensive RAS coverage, enterprise-class reliability, and up to 10-year planned product availability, our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 SOM offers a compelling solution for industrial customers with demanding workloads."

The versatility of the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module makes it an ideal solution for a multitude of enterprise and industrial applications. This module excels in various scenarios, including edge networking equipment, industrial automation, and control, 5G infrastructure, server-class applications, and AI-driven analytics. Its robust performance, reliability, and scalability ensure seamless operation in 24x7 environments with demanding workloads, making it a trusted choice for mission-critical applications across diverse industries. Additionally, the COM Express module is offered in both Commercial and Industrial grade applications, can be run with or without a fan, and supports a broad temperature range from as low as -40°C up to as high as +85°C, ensuring its suitability for deployment in harsh environmental conditions.

Key Features of the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com Module Include:

8 "Zen 3" x86 CPU cores for robust processing capabilities

20 lanes of PCIe® Gen4 for high-speed data transfer

Dual 10Gb Ethernet MAC for best-in-class connectivity

DDR5 memory support with speeds up to 4800 MT/s for enhanced performance

Power efficiency with a TDP range of 10-54 Watts

Compact COM Express Type 7 form factor

The Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com, based on the Ryzen Embedded V3000 CPU, is available today through SolidRun. To help expedite the development process, customers will be provided with a software support package and access to SolidRun's support tools.

For more information about the Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com from SolidRun, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/embedded-networking/ryzen-v3000-cx7-com.

For more information about SolidRun, please visit www.solid-run.com.

Click here for the press kit.

SolidRun Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com Specifications:

FEATURE DETAILS CPU AMD Ryzen V3C18I or AMD Ryzen V3C48 (Optional R7000 7840HS and R8000 8845HS

headless with iGPU for compute only) 8 Cores / 16 Threads TDP 15W (V3C18I) / 45W

(V3C48) CPU Speed V3C18I: 1.9GHz base / 3.8GHz boost, V3C48: 3.3GHz base / 3.8GHz boost RAM Up to 96GB (2 x 48GB), ECC/ Non-ECC DDR5, up to 4800 MT/s (5600 MT/s for 7840HS

and 8845HS) Via two SODIMM sockets Networking On-board 1 x 2.5Gbe, 2 x 10GBASE-KR Security Infineon TPM 2.0 (Optional, SPI based) Watchdog Dedicated MCU USB 2.0 4 x USB2 USB 3.0 4 x USB 3.2 PCIe x 20 lanes (Gen 4) I2C 1 UART 2 SATA 2 x SATA Gen3 6Gbps (V3C18I and V3C48 only) Operating Systems Windows or Linux Size 125 x 95 mm, COM Express Type 7, 2 x 220 Pin COM headers, Total height (5mm

mating height) 11.2mm Interface COM Express Type 7 Headers Main Voltage 9V-24V (Standard 12V) I/O Voltage 3.3V/1.8V Temperature Commercial (CPU V3C48): 0°C to 70°C, Industrial (V3C18I): -40°C to 85°C Humidity Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90%

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

