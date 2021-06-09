SolidRun Intros the First OCTEON TX2 CN9130 Mini SoM Capable of 10GbE Networking Speeds

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 09, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing solutions, today announced a new line of mini, embedded System-on-Module (SoM) solutions powered by the OCTEON TX2 CN9130 quad-core Arm Cortex A72 processors from Marvell. These full-featured, network-centric SoMs might be tiny, with a 50 x 35mm PCB footprint, but they're equipped with a powerful CPU, power management subsystem, memory, flash storage, I/O and interconnected subsystems. Available in high-performance commercial and fanless industrial variants, this SoM delivers incredible network capabilities, while consuming just 11-Watts of power.

"Today's networks are becoming increasingly more complex as services, analytics and network functions migrate to the edge," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "Combining that complexity with the imminent proliferation of 5G, the need for ultra-high-performance networking appliances for the cloud, edge and everywhere in between becomes apparent. Our line of OCTEON TX2 CN9130-based SoMs and flexible carriers will fuel the development of these products, meeting the demands of next generation networking, enterprise, and data center applications."

With the speed, compact size and deployment flexibility offered by the CN9130 mini SoM, SolidRun is providing the foundation for developers to create next-generation commercial and industrial intelligent networking, security and edge computing applications, such as 5G base stations, routers and gateways, edge servers, software-defined networking applications, as well as high-speed network storage. It features powerful networking connectivity, including high-throughput network, storage and security accelerators, 3x PCIe ports, 1x 10GbE port, 2x USB 3.0, 2x SATA 3.0 and more. It supports mainline Linux and OpenWrt operating systems, as well as provides full network virtualization capabilities.

SolidRun continues to develop its new SoMs taking into account footprint, pin compatibility and shared software resources in order to help customers future-proof their products. Sharing the same form factor and pin layout as SolidRun's A38x SoM, the new CN9130 SoM provides customers a direct-replacement upgrade path for existing A38x-based products.

"In order to truly maximize the vast capabilities of modern high-performance data networks, hardware must be capable of significantly faster throughput and more robust security from the cloud to the network's edge," said Jeffrey Ho, Senior Marketing Manager of Infrastructure Processors Group at Marvell. "We're thrilled about SolidRun's latest CN9130 SoM as this is an ideal solution for accelerating the development of next-generation, high-performance networking hardware that puts the performance of our powerful OCTEON TX2 SoCs to work."

For quick prototyping or expediting time-to-market for new products based on the CN9130 SoM, SolidRun offers two extremely flexible, network-centric carrier boards – ClearFog CN9130 Pro and ClearFog CN9130 Base. These carrier boards can be deployed as-is, allowing manufacturers to leapfrog the competition by dramatically reducing device engineering time, or can be utilized by developers to quickly prototype bespoke applications. Both carriers offer next-generation computing and networking performance, as well as flexible power and connectivity options. Additionally, both carrier platforms are well suited for commercial applications, and can be deployed in fanless configurations, supporting extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C.

Ideal for networking, routing, network storage and IoT gateway applications, ClearFog Pro pairs the CN9130 SoM with a vast arrangement of I/O options, including 5x switched ethernet ports and SFP+ cage for demanding networking applications. It also features Mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion slots which are useful for adding WIFI or LTE communications capabilities.

Perfect for advanced NFV applications at the edge, ClearFog Base delivers a ton of useful features in a compact footprint. It supports dual LTE and dual SIM cards for extended connectivity, and features 2x GbE ports and an SFP+ cage for heavy-duty networking, as well as USB 3.0 connectivity.

For more information about all CN913x-based products from SolidRun, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/embedded-networking/marvell-octeon-tx2-family/

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/SR_CN913X_SOM

Specifications for SolidRun's OCTEON TX2 CN9130 System on Module include:

PU Details Marvell OCTEON CN9130 4 x Cortex A72 CPU Speed 2.2GHz Commercial - with fan 2.0GHz Industrial - fanless RAM up to 8GB 1200MHz DDR4 Internal Storage 8GB eMMC 64Mb SPI External Storage Support NOR-Flash SD PCIe-SSD Ethernet 1x 10/5 GbE port

+ 2x 1/2.5 GbE Ports

or

2x5GbEPort+

1x 1/2.5 GbE Port USB 3.0 Up to 2 (Host/Device)* PCIe 1 (Gen 3.0) x4 + 2 (Gen 3.0) x1* Total of 3 controllers and up to 6 lanes SerDes 6 lanes; up to 18 lanes when expanded using Marvell Armada® 88F8215 I2C 2 SPI 1 UART 2 GPIO ✔ PWM ✔ SATA 2 (Gen 3.0)* SD/MMC 1 JTAG ✔ OS Support Linux OpenWRT LEDE Size 50 x 35 mm Interface 3 x Hirose DF40 connectors Main Voltage 5V-12V I/O Voltage 3.3V/1.8V Temperature Commercial: 0°C to 70°C Industrial: -40°C to 85°C Humidity Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90%

(*) Configurable SERDESs based on Marvell CN913x processor specifications.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a leading provider of computing and network technology designed to streamline the deployment of edge computing infrastructure, support embedded and IoT markets and give rise to the vast adoption of AI and 5G. SolidRun's innovative solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture, and are available as off-the-shelf products and as components in the form of System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers.

By providing the edge computing, AI inference and networking building blocks needed to architect the connected future, SolidRun helps its customers to realize technology's true potential for maximizing productivity. For more information, please visit www.solid-run.com .

