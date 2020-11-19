SolidRun Unveils New i.MX 8M Plus Portfolio of Embedded Modules and Carrier Options

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun , a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing solutions, today announced a new line of embedded Computer on Module (CoM) solutions based on NXP's powerful new i.MX 8M Plus applications processor, and three feature-rich, market-ready carrier solutions for quick prototyping and expedited time-to-market for new products.

To help developers quickly design and prototype new machine learning applications for the edge, SolidRun created two CoM options that build upon NXP's recently released i.MX 8M Plus applications processor. Offered in quad- and dual-core configurations, the new CoMs maintain the same ultra-compact 47mm by 30mm footprint and pin layout as SolidRun's other i.MX 8M CoM products, making it easy for developers to scale up or down between SolidRun's i.MX8M product families, including the i.MX8M / i.MX8M Mini/ i.MX8M Nano. Pin compatibility and shared software resources provide a flexible and forward-thinking approach to creating future-proof products for high-performance and low power applications. While compact, SolidRun's i.MX 8M Plus CoMs maintain all of the necessary subsystems and connectivity options needed for consumer and industrial grade IoT and small edge applications. They are also well suited for a range of environments and can be used in applications requiring passively cooled devices.

From simple applications to those that require high-performance processing capabilities for AI and machine learning inference at the edge, SolidRun's i.MX 8M Plus CoMs feature dual- or quad-core ARM® Cortex® A53 processors running at up to 1.8 GHz, and an integrated Cortex® M7 core that provides real-time performance and enables low power operating modes. Both CoMs feature a high-performance Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi 4 DSP that supports voice and natural language processing chores – great for building voice-enabled solutions. Additionally, the new CoMs feature an integrated neural processing unit for enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities at the edge.

"Our cost-effective, feature-rich family of i.MX 8M CoMs have been instrumental in supporting developers with turning ideas into actual, working IoT products," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "The addition of our new i.MX 8M Plus CoMs will unlock a near limitless world of possibilities, allowing customers to take advantage of the i.MX 8M Plus's numerous embedded features to create exciting new IoT solutions that benefit from real-time machine learning inference and computer vision at the edge."

SolidRun also unveiled three HummingBoard carriers specifically designed to maximize the vast features and benefits embedded into its i.MX 8M Plus-based CoMs - the HummingBoard Mate, HummingBoard Pulse and HummingBoard Ripple. These new market-ready carrier boards enable manufacturers to pair the features of SolidRun's i.MX 8M Plus CoMs with USB 3.0, gigabit ethernet, mikroBUS™ connectivity, HDMI output, audio input and output, display output, camera input (Basler MIPI CSI-2 cameras), and much more. Combined, SolidRun's i.MX 8M Plus CoMs and HummingBoard carriers provide product developers the tools needed to quickly prototype and bring to market consumer and industrial edge solutions. In fact, they can be deployed as-is for edge computing and industrial IoT applications. SolidRun even offers branded cases and housing solutions, making SolidRun a one-stop shop for hardware design, development and turn-key, market-ready products.

Please see our i.MX 8M Plus product portfolio introduction video here: https://youtu.be/MISeM3alPNc

The i.MX 8M CoMs start at a promotional price of $75, while kits containing a HummingBoard carrier and an i.MX 8M CoM start at a promotional price of $135. These prices will remain in effect until March 2021. Customers can order these products today at www.solid-run.com.

For more information about the i.MX 8M Plus CoMs, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/nxp-i-mx8m-family/imx8m-plus-com/ .

Specifications for SolidRun's i.MX 8M Plus Computer on Module solutions include:



i.MX 8M Plus Quad i.MX 8M Plus Dual Processor core Quad core Arm Cortex A53 Dual core Arm Cortex A53 Processor speed 1.8GHz Commercial 1.8GHz Commercial 1.6Ghz Industrial 1.6Ghz Industrial NPU (ML/AI) up to 2.3 TOPs up to 2.3 TOPs General Purpose Processor Arm Cortex M7 (up to 800MHz) Arm Cortex M7 (up to 800MHz) Floating Point VFPv4 VFPv4 SIMD NEON NEON Graphics Processing Unit Vivante GC7000UL Vivante GC7000UL GPU Support OpenGL ES 3.1/3.0 OpenGL ES 3.1/3.0 Vulkan Vulkan Open CL 1.2 FP Open CL 1.2 FP OpenVG 1.1 OpenVG 1.1 HW Video Dec/Enc HW Video Dec/Enc HW Video Dec/Enc Memory 32 bit, up to 8GB LPDDR4-4000 MT/s 32 bit, up to 8GB LPDDR4-4000 MT/s Wired Network 2 x 10/100/1000 Mbps 2 x 10/100/1000 Mbps 1 x with TSN 1 x with TSN Wireless Network 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (Optional) 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n (Optional) Bluetooth BT 5.0 (Optional) BT 5.0 (Optional) Display Max resolution 2x 1080p @ 60 2x 1080p @ 60 Display Interfaces HDMI 2.0 HDMI 2.0 MIPI-DSI MIPI-DSI LVDS LVDS Supported External Storage NOR-Flash NOR-Flash SD/microSD SD/microSD PCIe SSD PCIe SSD Supported Internal Storage eMMC eMMC USB 3.0 2 Dual role 2 Dual role Serial ports 2 (RTS/CTS/RX/TX) +1 (TX/RX) 2 (RTS/CTS/RX/TX) +1 (TX/RX) Digital audio serial interface 18x I2S TDM 18x I2S TDM DSD512 DSD512 S/PDIF Tx + Rx S/PDIF Tx + Rx 8-ch PDM Mic input 8-ch PDM Mic input eARC eARC ASRC ASRC Low power voice accelerator: Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi 4 DSP @ 800 MHz Low power voice accelerator: Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi 4 DSP @ 800 MHz Camera interface port 1 x MIPI-CSI2 (4 Lane each) on SOM 1 x MIPI-CSI2 (4 Lane each) on SOM 1 x on the carrier 1 x on the carrier ISP 2 (Resolution up to 12MP and input rate up to 375MPixels/s) 2 (Resolution up to 12MP and input rate up to 375MPixels/s) PCIe Gen 3 1 1 I2C 2 2 SPI 1 1 PWM 4 4 GPIO 75 75 JTAG Test Point Header Test Point Header CAN-FD 2 2 Supported OS Linux / Android Linux / Android Main Voltage 5V 5V IO Voltage 3.3V / 1.8V 3.3V / 1.8V SOM interface 3 x Hirose DF40 connectors 1.5mm up to 4.0mm mating height 3 x Hirose DF40 connectors 1.5mm up to 4.0mm mating height SOM Supply 3.3V / 1A 3.3V / 1A Environment Commercial: 0°C to 70°C Commercial: 0°C to 70°C Industrial: -40°C to 85°C Industrial: -40°C to 85°C Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90% Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90% Dimensions 47mm x 30mm 47mm x 30mm

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a leading provider of computing and network technology designed to streamline the deployment of edge computing infrastructure, support embedded and IoT markets and give rise to the vast adoption of AI and 5G. SolidRun's innovative solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture, and are available as off-the-shelf products and as components in the form of System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers.

By providing the edge computing, AI inference and networking building blocks needed to architect the connected future, SolidRun helps its customers to realize technology's true potential for maximizing productivity. For more information, please visit www.solid-run.com .

