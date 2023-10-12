SolidRun Unveils the Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC with Hailo-8 AI Processor

Fast-tracking the creation of powerful Edge AI inferencing applications, this new SBC enhances the i.MX 8M Plus SOC's capabilities with a dedicated AI accelerator, vast expansion options and robust toolset

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading innovator in high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions and developer of embedded systems, is proud to announce the release of its new Hummingboard 8P Edge AI single-board-computer (SBC). Based on a unique iteration of the company's popular Hummingboard development platform and equipped with an i.MX 8M Plus SOM and Hailo-8 AI processor, this groundbreaking deployment-ready solution provides engineers with everything they need to dramatically reduce time to market for new products capable of powerful AI inference at the edge.

The Hummingboard 8P Edge AI is a game-changer for the industry, serving as an excellent foundation for a wide range of applications, including computer vision, image and object recognition, surveillance, smart cities, IoT, and more. This SBC kit features the flexibility to connect two cameras, supporting Basler MIPI-CSI cameras or USB 3.0 cameras for powerful computer vision applications, and can even support AI analysis of streaming video. It can also be used with an HDMI/USB touchscreen display for interactive AI applications.

Sasha Strizhiver, embedded product line manager at SolidRun said, "Our vision has always been to simplify the complex world of embedded systems and empower engineers to innovate without constraints. Our new Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC encapsulates this vision, offering a total package that combines cutting-edge AI inference capabilities and broad industry support with ease of use. We believe in enabling our customers to focus solely on realizing their product vision, and with this kit, we've created an integrated solution that does just that."

At the heart of the kit is the is SolidRun's ultra-powerful yet energy-efficient i.MX 8M Plus SOM, which is empowered by a Hailo-8 M.2 PCIe module capable of up to 28 TOPS (26 TOPs coming from Hailo-8 and 2 from i.mx8M Plus). Combined, the total package, including the carrier board, runs at a remarkably low maximum draw of just 10 watts. This performance-to-power ratio is a game-changer in the AI industry, enabling engineers to create unique AI solutions with unprecedented edge inference capabilities while being seamlessly powered over PoE.

The Hailo-8 AI accelerator boasts a proprietary dataflow architecture, setting it apart from most neural processors based on more common architectures. This proprietary architecture excels in low-power memory access, thanks to its combination of purpose-built pipeline elements and a distributed memory fabric.

Right out of the box, this high-performance, low-power SBC solution supports a variety of popular AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Keras, PyTorch, and ONNX. This versatility allows engineers to jumpstart their AI projects without the hassle of framework compatibility issues.

Providing engineers with unparalleled flexibility, this kit offers several unique advantages, including the ability to run lightweight machine learning models on the i.MX 8M Plus SoC's embedded network accelerator, and complex models on the Hailo-8 AI accelerator, opening a world of possibilities for AI application development and testing.

Yaron Ofer, Regional General Manager at Hailo, adds, "The Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC from SolidRun represents a significant milestone in edge AI development solutions. With its exceptional performance and unparalleled energy efficiency, it empowers engineers to unlock the full potential of AI applications at the Edge and harness the capabilities of our remarkably powerful Hailo-8 chip to drive innovation."

SolidRun has gone the extra mile by providing everything engineers need to get started in the included Board Support Package (BSP). With the BSP pre-loaded on an SD card, setup is quick and easy, allowing users to quickly jump into testing their AI models with the Hailo-8 processor.

What's Included:

Hummingboard 8P Carrier Board

SolidRun i.MX 8M Plus SOM: 4GB or 8GB RAM options available

WiFi / Bluetooth module and antenna

Heatsink

Power adapter

Optional: Basler daA3840-30mc image sensor: capable of 4K image and video capture with HDR, 30 fps at 8MP resolution

When it comes to developing small-form-factor, environmentally robust solutions, SolidRun always comes out on top. Measuring in at just 100mm x 70mm, the Hummingboard 8P Edge AI is very compact. SolidRun also offers a compact aluminum enclosure, turning it into a NUC-style computer. As with most SolidRun solutions, this kit was engineered to endure a broad range of environmental conditions, supporting commercial applications with temperatures ranging from 0° to 70° C, and industrial applications with temperatures ranging from -40° to 85° C.

This kit has also been rigorously validated and verified by Basler for use with their cameras, making it a trusted choice for applications such as surveillance, license plate recognition, gaming machines, smart vehicles, IOT solutions, and more.

The Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC is now available through SolidRun's official website and select distributors, with a starting MSRP of $590 USD. It includes the BSP, preloaded models, and everything needed to kickstart AI projects.

Click here for more information about the Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC. For more information about SolidRun, please visit www.solid-run.com.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai.

