SolidRun Unveils SolidSense Edge Gateway with Wirepas Mesh Support for Unparalleled Wireless Industrial IoT Connectivity

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- embedded world -- SolidRun , a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today introduces SolidSense N6, a line of enterprise-grade IoT edge gateways that are reliable, scalable and secure for servicing a local network of IoT devices with a range of solutions and business applications.

Additionally, SolidRun also announces a collaboration with Wirepas® to integrate its Wirepas Linux Gateway software into all SolidSense N6 Edge Gateway models. This collaboration ensures reliable, massive-scale communications from Wirepas Mesh-enabled devices backhauled over cellular, Wi-Fi or ethernet connections, and provides built-in support for communication with Wirepas cloud assets, such as network diagnostics and positioning engine.

With its flexible radio features, the SolidSense N6 can support up to two Wirepas radio interfaces, which benefit further from Wirepas Mesh's unique automatic multi-gateway and load-balancing support, which automatically gives higher data throughput. These features allow SolidSense gateways to support large Wirepas mesh networks with massive data requirements. Using its powerful networking and processing capabilities, SolidSense gateways seamlessly integrate Wirepas mesh capabilities into any Industrial IoT network.

"We are delighted to welcome SolidRun to the Wirepas ecosystem. SolidRun's expertise in embedded and edge computing, and networking solutions further strengthens the Wirepas ecosystem by expanding the range of products that support it. The SolidSense N6 gateway family from SolidRun is an ideal choice for customers wishing to deploy Wirepas Mesh at scale. Its availability will simplify and speed-up the development and deployment of Wirepas Mesh networks globally. The gateways are readily compatible with Wirepas cloud assets, but also offer edge computing capabilities for applications and expanding the gateway functionality based on the use case needs," said Sami Kaislasuo, senior manager, product marketing - hardware partners at Wirepas.

Designed to provide customers across numerous industries with a powerful and flexible solution for managing massive enterprise and industrial IoT data loads at the network's edge, SolidSense Edge Gateways are offered in indoor, outdoor and industrial form factors with a range of processor options.

"With the mass automation and digitization of industrial processes taking place today, the amount of IoT data that enterprises create has grown to a point where sending everything to the cloud for analytics processing creates a bottleneck in efficiency," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "It's for this reason we are seeing an exodus from reliance on the cloud to IoT processing at the network's edge. Our new SolidSense Edge Gateways are the perfect tool for enterprises looking to push further into the fourth industrial revolution, without compromising on capabilities due to cost restrictions. We've designed SolidSense to offer a variety of powerful processing options, industry-leading connectivity and network support, a footprint small enough to fit anywhere and endless software application potential, all while being affordable to deploy."

Ideal for asset tracking, security, smart factories, smart offices, enabling automation and more, SolidSense Edge Gateways are scalable and capable of managing single applications to processing the data from numerous sensors within a factory in real time. SolidSense Edge Gateways can be ordered with processing and connectivity options that match the workload that will be thrown at them. All SolidSense Edge Gateways are offered with single-, dual- or quad-core versions of the NXP i.MX6 Arm® Cortex® A9 processor. The solid-state, fanless design of all SolidSense products allows for a compact, fit-anywhere package that can withstand a variety of environmental factors and temperature fluctuations, providing years of reliable operation in the field. In addition, indoor, outdoor and industrial models of SolidSense Edge Gateway come equipped with connectivity options appropriate for the environment in which each model was designed to be deployed.

The entire line of SolidSense Edge Gateways includes:

N6 Indoor (Starting at $260 ): Ideal for monitoring cellular sites, smart buildings, digital signage and retail kiosks, or aggregating and analyzing data from a variety of on-site sensors at the network's edge.

Ideal for monitoring cellular sites, smart buildings, digital signage and retail kiosks, or aggregating and analyzing data from a variety of on-site sensors at the network's edge. N6 Outdoor (Starting at $350 ): Built to endure the rigors of being deployed outdoors in fleet or transportation, infrastructure, and countless other applications.

Built to endure the rigors of being deployed outdoors in fleet or transportation, infrastructure, and countless other applications. N6 Industrial (Pricing TBD): For extreme-duty applications where an above average amount of sensory data needs to be aggregated, analyzed and secured, such as the demands of manufacturing facilities, smart cities, logistics, agriculture and more.

SolidSense N6 Edge Gateways are a one-size-fits-all solution with incredible implementation flexibility. Running on Linux, SolidSense gateways have a nearly limitless amount of open source software applications available to them, and software can be deployed or upgraded automatically or by a field technician. Out of the box, developers are provided access to a full suite of open source software solutions that can run on the gateways and in the cloud for device and connectivity management. This open source software suite includes:

Device management, including software and network management

Application deployment with OSGi bundle or containers

Secure network communications

Connectivity to the cloud for application integration

Integrated support of most commonly utilized field protocols: Modbus, OPC-UA, Bluetooth Low Energy and more

Visual logic programming

SolidSense cloud is available as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) or can be deployed on customer IT infrastructures.

All SolidSense Edge Gateways are OEM ready, but SolidRun will work with customers to configure custom systems to any industry's or enterprise's specific IoT needs. All models of SolidSense come backed by 1-year warranty. SolidSense N6 Edge Gateways are available today from SolidRun at www.solid-run.com/solidsense , or through Arrow.

SolidSense N6 Indoor Processor i.MX6 single/dual/quad-core Arm® Cortex® A9 (1.2Ghz) Memory Up to 2GB DDR3 – 8GB eMMC Network Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 (max 470 MB/s) WIFI and Bluetooth 2.0 (2.4 GHz) Dual Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 (Software Defined Radio based on Nordic Semiconductor) LTE Cat 4 EU + GPS (with fallback on 3G/2G) LTE Cat 4 US + GPS (with fallback on 3G) LTE Cat 4 AU/LAT + GPS (with fallback on 3G) LTE Cat M1 EU/US + GPS Connectivity 4 x USB 2.0 HDMI MicroSD Physical SIM Northbound Protocols Ethernet, WIFI, LTE | MQTT Southbound Protocols Ethernet, WIFI | Bluetooth, BLE 4.2, Wirepas | RS-485, Modbus, OPC-UA (via USB) Power 7V to 36V via twist and lock jack Certifications CE, FCC/CSA Temp. Range 0°C to 60°C Dimensions 120 x 80 x 30mm Enclosure Extruded aluminum, no IP, 5 SMA (2.4GHzx3, LTE, GPS)

SolidSense N6 Outdoor Processor i.MX6 single/dual/quad-core Arm® Cortex® A9 (1.2Ghz) Memory Up to 2GB DDR3 – 8GB eMMC Network Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 (max 470 MB/s) WIFI and Bluetooth 2.0 (2.4 GHz) Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2/5.0 (Software Defined Radio based on Nordic Semiconductor) LTE Cat 4 EU + GPS (with fallback on 3G/2G) LTE Cat 4 US + GPS (with fallback on 3G) LTE Cat 4 AU/LAT + GPS (with fallback on 3G) LTE Cat M1 EU/US + GPS Connectivity 1 x USB 2.0 type A MicroSD Physical SIM RS485 (isolated, on external connector) Solid-state relay output (isolated, on external connector) Digital inputs (isolated, on external connector) Northbound Protocols Ethernet, WIFI, LTE | MQTT Southbound Protocols Ethernet, WIFI | Bluetooth, BLE 4.2/5.0, Wirepas | RS-485, Modbus, OPC-UA Power 7 V to 36 V with reverse polarity protection (battery backup) Certifications CE, FCC/CSA Temp. Range -25°C to 65°C Dimensions 175 x 130 x 45mm Enclosure High resistance ABS (UL94V), IP 65, 3 SMA (LTEx2, GPS)

SolidSense N6 Industrial Processor i.MX6 single/dual/quad-core Arm® Cortex® A9 (1.2Ghz) Memory Up to 2GB DDR3 – 8GB eMMC Network Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 (max 470 MB/s) WIFI and Bluetooth 2.0 (2.4 GHz) Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 (Software Defined Radio based on Nordic Semiconductor) LTE Cat 4 + GPS (with fallback on 3G/2G) LTE Cat M1 EU/US + GPS Connectivity 2 x USB 2.0 HDMI MicroSD 2xPhysical SIM CAN Bus RS485 (isolated, on external connector) Solid-state relay output, Digital inputs Northbound Protocols Ethernet, WIFI, LTE | MQTT Southbound Protocols Ethernet, WIFI | Bluetooth, BLE 4.2, Wirepas | RS-485, Modbus, OPC-UA (via USB) Power 7V to 36V with reverse polarity protection (battery backup) Certifications CE, FCC/CSA Temp. Range -25°C to 65°C Dimensions 150 x 150 x 40mm Enclosure Aluminum, IP 42, 5 SMA (LTEx2, GPS, WiFi-BT/BLE, 2.4GHz) DIN rail mount

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization, to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

About Wirepas

Wirepas Mesh enables wireless IoT networking at massive scale. It is a decentralized IoT network protocol that can be used to connect, locate and identify lights, sensors, beacons, assets, machines and meters in cities, buildings, industry, logistics and energy – with unprecedented scale, density, flexibility and reliability. It can be used on any radio hardware and on any frequency band. Wirepas has its headquarters in Tampere, Finland and offices in Australia, France, Germany, India, South Korea, the UK and the United States. Things connected – Naturally.

