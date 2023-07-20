SolidRun Unveils SolidWAN Small Form Factor SD-WAN Appliance Ideal for Small Offices and Branches

Marvell OCTEON CN9131 SoCs make SolidRun's new SolidWAN appliance a compact and cost-effective multi-tool for futureproofing SMB networks without compromising performance or security

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announced the expansion of its SolidWAN line of software-defined network appliances with the introduction of the SolidWAN CN9131. Building on the success of the previously launched SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide area networks and network security applications, the SolidWAN CN9131 sets a new standard for small form factor SD-WAN hardware solutions.

"As businesses worldwide embrace the transformative power of software-defined networking, the need for adaptable and cost-effective network hardware becomes increasingly crucial," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "SolidRun understands that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't meet the diverse requirements of connecting today's businesses and distributed workforce. That's why we've developed our SolidWAN line of SD-WAN appliances. By making software-defined solutions more affordable and easily deployable across home offices, branch offices, data centers, and beyond, we empower businesses to build agile and scalable networks that drive efficiency, security, and seamless connectivity."

SD-WAN technology revolutionizes traditional networking by providing enhanced performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With their vast software-defined capabilities, SolidRun's SolidWAN solutions simplify network management, increase network agility, and improve application performance across multiple locations. These solutions are particularly crucial for businesses with distributed branch offices, enabling them to centralize control, optimize bandwidth usage, and secure their networks effectively.

SolidWAN network hardware solutions are optimized for software-defined networking applications and provide direct connectivity of network ports to the CPU. This direct connection allows all network traffic to be managed by software, which not only guarantees the highest security and best possible quality of service, but also makes upgrading network hardware, deploying updates and establishing new network services fast and easy.

The embedded Marvell OCTEON CN9131 SoC is designed to address the specific networking requirements of small to medium businesses (SMBs). With its powerful quad-core performance and 12 high-speed SERDES lanes, the SoC delivers exceptional processing power for network data management and security. It features a configurable packet processor, allowing for flexible parsing and classification of network traffic, supports I/O virtualization, enabling efficient resource allocation, and includes QoS buffer management and a virtual security engine and packet processor for enhanced security measures. Each unit features 8GB of eMMC storage, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 8MB SPI NOR Flash memory.

"With its powerful quad-core performance, versatile packet processor, and robust embedded security features, the CN9131 was engineered to tackle complex networking challenges with ease," said Rabeeh Khoury, CTO at SolidRun. "By harnessing the capabilities of the CN9131, SolidRun's SolidWAN CN9131 SD-WAN appliance enables businesses to optimize their network performance, enhance security, and drive operational efficiency. Like Marvell, SolidRun is committed to creating powerful solutions that shape the future of network management and empower organizations to thrive in today's interconnected world."

"With its best-in-class performance/Watt and vast IO flexibility, the CN913x family of SoCs is the ideal choice for small form factor SD-WAN products like SolidRun's SolidWAN CN9131 appliance," said Jeffrey Ho, director of product marketing, Marvell Semiconductor.

The SolidWAN CN9131 offers a variety of connectivity options to meet diverse networking needs, including two SFP+ 10GbE ports, which provide high-speed connectivity for data transmission and four 1000BASE-T gigabit Ethernet ports, ideal for establishing fast data connections. For wireless connectivity, the device comes equipped with an mPCIe WiFi AP module, allowing wireless access point functionality. It also includes an M.2 SIM holder, enabling LTE connectivity for mobile networks. To accommodate additional storage and peripherals, the device offers a uSD slot, 2 USB 3.0 ports and two M.2 slots for internal storage (1 Key M and 1 Key B).

As with many SolidRun network hardware solutions, the SolidWAN family of products offers SKUs that support a wide range of deployment environments and can be pre-configured for commercial applications where environmental conditions range between 0°C to 40°C, or for more extreme industrial applications where conditions range between -20°C to 65°C. All configurations feature a fanless design with a heat-shedding, finned aluminum enclosure.

SolidWAN products are compatible with Linux-based software applications, including DPDK, which provides data plane libraries and network interface controller polling-mode drivers for offloading TCP packet processing from the operating system kernel to processes running in user space. SolidRun has also partnered with several software developers to offer full SD-WAN and security service software to customers.

For more information about the new line of SolidWAN network hardware solutions from SolidRun, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/arm-servers-networking-platforms/solidwan/

