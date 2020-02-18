SolidRun Withdraws Participation and Exhibition at Embedded World 2020 Due to CoronaVirus Health and Safety Concerns

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing products, today announces the withdrawal from participating and exhibiting at Embedded World, following close monitoring of the developing situation regarding the global CoronaVirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, and implications to travel and safety.

Following the cancellation of Mobile World Conference 2020 in Barcelona last week, where SolidRun was also planned to exhibit, we were monitoring news from Embedded World organizers and exhibiting partners. After extensive internal assessments, and with the health and safety of our employees, partners and customers in mind, we have today regretfully decided to take our own initiative and withdraw our participation from Embedded World set to take place February 25th – 27th in Nuremberg, Germany.

SolidRun would like to thank the NürnbergMesse GmbH, along with our cherished partners, customers, and colleagues for their understanding and support during these challenging times. Our thoughts are with all those effected by the CoronaVirus in China and around the world.

