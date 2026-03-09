Solifi Launches Solifi Document Intelligence, Enabling Up to 70% Reduction in Document Verification Time in Secured Finance

Intelligent automation delivers faster verification, improved accuracy and enhanced operational efficiency for lenders

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, today announced the launch of Solifi Document Intelligence, a new capability within its originations offering, designed to modernize and streamline document verification for auto and equipment finance lenders.

Document verification remains one of the most manual and time intensive stages in the lending lifecycle. Solifi Document Intelligence addresses this challenge by applying agentic AI driven checks, configurable verification logic and built in human oversight to automate document review, while maintaining transparency and governance.

By reducing repetitive manual review and applying consistent validation across documents and applications, lenders can experience up to a 70% reduction in time spent on document verification. The result is faster progression from approval to payout, improved operational efficiency, and more consistent decisioning.

"Solifi Document Intelligence represents a meaningful step forward in how lenders can apply intelligent automation within regulated environments," said Karan Oberoi, Chief Product Officer at Solifi. "We are focused on delivering innovation that improves speed and scalability without compromising accuracy, transparency or control."

Key Capabilities of Solifi Document Intelligence:

Automated Verification with Clear Results : Solifi Document Intelligence automatically initiates verification once required documents are available within the origination workflow. Verification results are presented in clear, human readable language, including reasoning for pass or fail outcomes. Lenders can configure exact match or tolerance-based rules aligned to internal policies, ensuring verification logic reflects their operational standards.

Optional Human Oversight: The capability also incorporates an optional human-in-the-loop workflow. Analysts can review and override results when required, with all actions captured in a complete audit trail to support governance and compliance requirements.

Real Time Insights and Performance Visibility: In addition to accelerating verification, Solifi Document Intelligence provides real time insights into verification outcomes and process bottlenecks, enabling lenders to continuously refine workflows and strengthen operational performance.

The launch of Solifi Document Intelligence reflects Solifi ongoing investment in intelligent automation across its originations solutions and reinforces its commitment to modernizing secured finance through scalable, data informed innovation.

For more information about Solifi Document Intelligence, visit https://campaign.solifi.com/document-intelligence

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

