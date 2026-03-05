Solifi Joins the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers to Strengthen Support for the UK Broker Market

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, today announced it has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as part of its broader UK growth strategy and commitment to better serving the broker-led commercial finance market.

The move reinforces Solifi's dedication to deepening relationships with UK commercial brokers and supporting the infrastructure that powers modern secured finance.

"We are really excited to partner with NACFB. Brokers are central to the UK secured finance ecosystem," said Caroline Winch, VP Sales, EMEA at Solifi. "Joining the NACFB reflects our commitment to strengthening partnerships within the broker community and supporting the tools and infrastructure that enable brokers to deliver funding with speed, flexibility and transparency. As the market continues to evolve, technology must empower, not slow down, the proposal-to-payout journey."

The UK commercial finance market continues to demand faster credit decisions, greater visibility into lending criteria and stronger compliance frameworks. By aligning with NACFB, Solifi aims to further support broker-led funding models and help modernise the operational backbone that underpins asset and commercial finance transactions.

Solifi's secured finance technology enables lenders to:

Accelerate credit decisioning and deal processing

Increase credit flexibility through configurable workflows

Improve transparency across origination and servicing

Strengthen compliance and auditability

Enhance operational efficiency across the full deal lifecycle

Membership in the NACFB marks another step in Solifi's continued investment in the UK market and its long-term strategy to support brokers and lenders with scalable, modern infrastructure.

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

